“It’s not with me, it’s with anyone”; Braz doesn’t shut up and ‘hits the hammer’ on Paulo Sousa’s departure from Flamengo

Manager gave all the necessary explanations and made it very clear what the internal position on the technical committee at Mais Querido

THE Flamengo went through a somewhat delicate moment recently, especially after the runner-up in the Carioca Championship, with a use that caused concern behind the scenes. The team led by Paulo Sousa failed to convince, so much so that the fans began to question the work of the Portuguese, even asking for his departure.

The fact that Jorge Jesus left Benfica and was free on the market also made the rumors grow, but on this subject, the current Flamengo coach was very direct: “We have to understand that it is normal for fans to have sympathy for someone, what is not normal is to have a certain passionate direction for A or B, for coach A or player B. That doesn’t seem respectful even to you press people. But it doesn’t affect us“he said.

After 2 victories in the Copa Libertadores da América, keeping the 100%, in addition to passing through São Paulo, 3 to 1, presenting good football, the rumors were being “forgotten” and the moment is to give confidence to the technical commission, precisely because it is a new work and that probably needs an adaptation. Along these lines, Marcos Braz tried to hit the hammer and ensure the gringo’s permanence.

“The year didn’t get off to a very good start in terms of results. It’s a new project, we once again hire a foreign technicianwith all the capacity of the technical staff”he said, in an interview with Redação SporTV, adding:

“What matters is that Paulo has the full support of the board. We understand that he needs time. The pressure here at Flamengo is not on me, it’s on anyone. In the future, in the next vice president, it will be the same pressures. We treat it naturally”, concluded the leader. So far, there are 12 wins in 18 games with “portuga”.