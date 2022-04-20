Ivan can win his first chance as a starter at Corinthians; technical commission intensified training

Corinthians may have an important debutant on Wednesday night, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at 9:30 pm, in Londrina, Paraná, for the Copa do Brasil. the goalkeeper Ivan may have his first chance to act as a starter with the white mantle since its presentation in February.

The report of My Helm found that the 25-year-old archer had his training intensified on Monday and Tuesday at CT Joaquim Grava, only activities before the commitment to the national tournament. The decision of the coaching staff will be known one hour before the ball rolls.

The unprecedented ownership of Ivan, if confirmed, would refer to what often happens in Europe. There, it is common for the goalkeeper considered to be reserve to win a chance in cup disputes, while the holder plays in the local championship and in the Champions League. This has already happened, for example, with Alisson and Kelleher at Liverpool. Same at Chelsea, with Mendy and Kepa.

In the last three Corinthians games – Botafogo, Deportivo Cali-COL and Avaí -, Vítor Pereira listed the same goalkeepers: Cássio, Matheus Donelli and Ivan. In the three duels, the idol and most experienced of the trio was the one who took the field.

Regarding Cássio’s reserve in these three games, Donelli was on the bench in Rio de Janeiro and Ivan was cut. In the following two at Neo Química Arena, the situation was reversed: Ivan was the reserve and Donelli ended up not being even an option on the bench.

In time: Corinthians’ professional squad also has two other goalkeepers as an option for Vítor Pereira. They are: Carlos Miguel and Guilherme Vicentini. None of them has acted in the main cast of Timão so far.

