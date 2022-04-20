Jade Picon is the seventh eliminated from the reality

After so many emotions in the Game of Discord, the result of this Tuesday’s wall, 8, has arrived! With 84.93% of the votes, Jade Picon was chosen to leave Big Brother Brasil 22.

The contest was between Jade Picon and Jessilane, who had 13.3% of the votes. Arthur Aguiar, on the other hand, was a supporting player and received only 1.77% of the votes of the reality show. The vote was the second largest in the show’s history, with more than 698 million votes.

During the elimination speech, Tadeu Schmidt reinforced the duel between the actor and the digital influencer, highlighting that they were the protagonists of the edition so far. “Who leaves? One side? The other? Or neither? The most definitive answer can come in the most painful way. The audience didn’t want to give you another chance,” he said as he eliminated her.

Jade Picon’s trajectory in the ‘BBB 22’

Considered a great player, Jade entered the house of Big Brother Brasil 22 to really play! The sister was the leader twice in a row, went from the VIP to the xepa, received the monster and answered the Big Phone, which was what took her to the hot seat this Tuesday, 8.

Since her first lead, the influencer has declared war with Arthur and has continued to try to eliminate the actor in both leads and with the nomination of the big phone. The two entered the house together, after the program had already started because they had covid-19, but that was not enough reason to form an alliance.

They were also the protagonists of discussions in the discord games that moved the house… While the artist was an expert in arguments, the influencer did not leave the class aside to answer him.

In addition to the rivalry with the former Rebel, the sister also lived a romance with the athlete Paulo André. The relationship was criticized outside the house, because they only started to get involved after Larissa and Gustavo said that was what the public wanted.

Jade Picon also starred in funny moments, such as when she peed during the endurance test, in which Paulo was the leader, and when she almost swallowed a fly while she just wanted to drink water.

Last Monday, the 7th, the eliminated girl revealed that she had dreamed of her brother Leo Picon and singer Pedro Sampaio, who revealed that things would not be so good for her sister outside the house. Already during the afternoon of this Tuesday, 8, the influencer said that she was afraid and just needed these answers to think about the next steps of the game.