Jaicós registers 63 cases of chikungunya and dengue and the secretariat alerts the population to care – Cidades na Net

The state of Piauí showed a growth of 489.3% in dengue cases, compared to the same period in 2021. The numbers of Chikungunya also increased by 3,009.5% compared to the same period last year. The data are from the bulletin of the 13th Epidemiological Week of 2022.

In the municipality of Jaicós, contamination by diseases transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito has also been a concern. According to information from the Municipal Health Department, the city already has 63 reported cases, 53 of which are dengue and 10 are chikungunya.

In an interview with Cidades Na Net, the secretary of health, Audeli Coutinho, said that the situation is worrying. “Today, the municipality of Jaicós already has a lot of reported cases of dengue and chincungunya, which is a worrying factor, as the diseases are very mistreating. There are a lot of people with headache, back, whole body. We even have cases in Jaicós where people have both dengue and chinkungunia, and there the suffering is even greater, so care is needed”.

The Municipal Health Department and the Sanitary Surveillance have been involved in actions to prevent the proliferation of the dengue mosquito. In April, an educational effort was already carried out, and at the end of March, tires were collected in workshops in the city, with the aim of eliminating possible breeding sites for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Audeli said that the secretariat has been working on prevention, but that the collaboration of residents is essential. “We have already requested the smoke car from the state to come and spray the city, but we are still waiting for the release. In addition, the Sanitary Surveillance team has been active in providing guidance, in home visits in regions where the outbreaks were greater. These are simple precautions that are being passed on. The population needs to cooperate. The moment I take care of myself, I’m taking care of my whole neighborhood. If I have a focus in my house, it can contaminate my entire street. So, it is an individual care, which is valid for the collective”.

She highlighted that preventive measures are already known to the population, and need to be reinforced. “Even in a disposable cup thrown on the sides of bars, endemic agents found mosquito outbreaks. So we ask for the public’s help. It is not a new disease, a novelty for the population, we all know what preventive measures are. As with Covid, the main point is prevention. It is necessary to look at your water tank, observe what material there is that may be accumulating water in the backyards, which in this rainy period increases a lot”.

Another point highlighted by the manager was the importance of reporting cases. She warned that those who show symptoms, need to seek care.

“Those who have symptoms need to look for the health post or even the hospital, so that the cases are notified. There are people who sometimes feel it, they already imagine it is dengue and do not seek care, but it is necessary to go to the health unit, so that the cases can be notified, even because the state sends the smoke car from the notification of the cases. I may have 100 cases in the municipality, but if they don’t come to us to notify, it’s not counted by the state. They calculate according to population and cases,” he concluded.

Symptoms

Dengue and Chikungunya have similar symptoms and signs, while Dengue stands out for body aches, Chikungunya stands out for pain and swelling in the joints. Zika, on the other hand, is characterized by a lower fever (or no fever), many spots on the skin and itching on the body.

Dengue

The first symptom of Dengue is high fever, between 39° and 40°C. It has a sudden onset and usually lasts 2 to 7 days, accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, prostration, weakness, pain behind the eyes, rash and itching on the body. There may be weight loss, nausea and vomiting.

Çhikungunya

It presents symptoms such as high fever, muscle and joint pain, headache and exanthema (skin rash). Signs usually last from 3 to 10 days.

Zika

Its main symptom is the rash (skin rash) with itching, low-grade fever (or absence of fever), red eyes without discharge or itching, joint pain, muscle pain and headache. Symptoms usually disappear after 3 to 7 days.

Dangers and Complications

Dengue

The main complication is severe dehydration, which occurs without the person realizing it. Therefore, it is important to drink plenty of fluids when the person has Dengue.

Chikungunya

The main complication is the long-term persistence of pain and swelling in the joints, sometimes preventing people from returning to their activities.

Zika

The most observed complications have been neurological manifestations such as facial paralysis and weakness in the legs, such as the development of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.