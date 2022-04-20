Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway run the company in the first trailer for the WeCrashed series for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ released today (19) the first teaser of the series WeCrashed starring actors Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

The platform also confirmed that the attraction will arrive in March and will be based on the podcast of the same name released by the company. wondery.

WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork lasted 6 episodes and had as host David Brown and told the story of the founders of WeWork who thought they made history, but things didn’t quite work out that way.

The company was valued at over 45 billion dollars and had a huge share offering and the CEO, charismatic executive Adam Neumann thought he was going to make a big change in the world, until everything changed.

With eight episodes, the series will follow the meteoric and greedy rise of the founding couple, Adam and Rebekah Newmann (Leto and Hathaway) and the inevitable fall of start-up WeWork. The duo serves as executive producer.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello write the script and act as showrunners.

Complete the list yet Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle.

And take note: WeCrashed premieres with 3 episodes on March 18. The attraction will also have its other episodes released every Friday until April 22 when the finale will be made available.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

