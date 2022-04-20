Jessica Alba and husband reveal who their favorite child is in video that trumps all definitions of ‘cringe’ – Monet

+



Actress Jessica Alba and her husband, businessman Cash Warren, in an excerpt from the video with questions from the couple’s middle daughter (Photo: Reproduction)

Actress Jessica Alba and businessman husband Cash Warren surpassed the definitions of ‘cringe’ in a video shared on the artist’s YouTube channel, revealing which of her three heirs is their favorite. The video shows the couple being interrogated by their middle daughter Heaven (10 years old), and is titled “The most cringe questions for parents” (watch at the end of the text).

Now 40 years old, Alba has been married to Warren since 2008. In addition to Heaven, they are also parents to Honor (13 years old) and Hayes (4 years old).

Actress Jessica Alba with her husband, son and daughters (Photo: Instagram)

“It’s always fun to count on Haven in the videos”, says Alba at the beginning of the game with her daughter. “She kind of taught me how to use YouTube.”

Actress Jessica Alba with her middle daughter Heaven (Photo: Instagram)

Then, with her daughter present, the actress says that she can ask whatever she wants, without any risk of scolding or punishment. With her mother’s approval, the girl does not hesitate and asks at first: “Who is your favorite child?”.

Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (2007) (Photo: Disclosure)

To the surprise of his viewers, Warren replies, “Heaven, you’re my favorite, with leftovers. By the way, do you have siblings? At the moment you are the only daughter that comes to mind.” The child then retorts: “You’re only saying that because I’m here”. And Alba explains: “Whoever is in front of us will be our favorite.”

Former star of the series ‘Dark Angel’ and ‘LA’s Finest’ and the ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise, the actress has been away from the cinema since 2019, when she acted in the police officer ‘Assassins Anonymous’. Her net worth is estimated to be over $340 million. The actress’ husband is a businessman and film and TV producer. Watch the video of the couple and their daughter below: