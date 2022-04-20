João Gomes enters the crosshairs of a Premier League giant and can leave Flamengo

One of the great highlights of Flamengo in 2022, the young João Gomes, today, holder of Paulo Sousa’s team, may be leaving Flamengo in the middle of the season to join the most competitive league in European football, the long-awaited Premier League.

João Gomes is the creation of Flamengo and has been gaining more and more space with the club’s new coach, Paulo Sousa. In 2021, he lost space in the Rio de Janeiro team and was almost traded with football abroad, but a last-minute deal ended up not happening.

The destination, now, can be English football. This is because, according to the local press, João Gomes’ fate could be the Manchester United. The English club have had their eyes on the young midfielder for quite some time now, and his recent performances have fueled interest even more.

To remove João Gomes, from Fla, United know they will have to pay double the money. Fla knows the athlete’s potential and wants to achieve a good amount with their football. Thus, the name of Andreas Pereira, loaned to the club, by the English team, can enter the business. However, these are just rumours.

Clubs eyeing João Gomes

In addition to United, there are more clubs with an eye on João Gomes’ football in European football. However, United, at the moment, are more interested.