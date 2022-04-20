João Pessoa expands flu vaccination for the elderly from 60 years old this Monday

The doses are being applied from 7 am to 11 am and from 12 pm to 4 pm, in the Family Health Units (USF), in addition to the Municipal Immunization Center and Municipal Polyclinics. (Photo: Secom-JP)



The Municipality of João Pessoa continues with the National Influenza vaccination campaign in the municipal health network services. Starting this Monday (18), the public will be extended to people over 60, in addition to health workers. The doses are being applied from 7 am to 11 am and from 12 pm to 4 pm, in the Family Health Units (USF), in addition to the Municipal Immunization Center and Municipal Polyclinics.

The City also calls for a measles prevention campaign, aimed at children under five (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) and health workers. The campaigns continue until the 31st of May, with the 30th of April being the ‘D-Day’ of social mobilization.

For Influenza, the goal is to immunize 90% (110.1 thousand) of the target audience. “It is important that the elderly seek a health service and guarantee the vaccine, considering that it is a priority group and vulnerable to the disease”, reinforced Fernando Virgolino, head of the Immunization section of the City Hall.

The influenza vaccination campaign coincides with the vaccination against Covid-19 and the immunizers can be administered simultaneously or at any interval with the other vaccines in the National Vaccination Calendar. “Exception only for children under 11 years old, who cannot associate the vaccination that prevents against Covid-19, with other vaccines. In this case, it is necessary to respect the interval of 14 days”, oriented the head of immunization.

The trivalent vaccine used by the Unified Health System (SUS) is updated every year so that the dose is effective in protecting against the new strains of the virus identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). In this campaign, immunization will protect against Influenza A subtypes (H1N1 and H3N2) and one Influenza B subtype.

“In this first cycle, vaccination serves priority groups with the aim of reducing the burden on health systems and contributing to the prevention of possible new outbreaks of respiratory diseases caused by the Influenza virus”, highlighted Fernando Virgolino. Vaccination reduces the load of the virus, reduces symptoms and also helps in the differential diagnosis for Covid-19.

Where to vaccinate – From Monday to Friday, people can look for the Family Health Units (USF) of reference for assistance, closer to their home to get the vaccine and update the immunization card.

Vaccination campaign in João Pessoa:

– Measles Vaccination Scheme:

Dand April 4th to June 3rd: Children aged 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) and health workers (for health workers, vaccination will be simultaneous with the Campaign to prevent influenza);

– Influenza vaccination will be divided into two stages:

First stage (between April 4th and April 30th)

Seniors:

– Over 80 years old – April 4th to April 8th

– Over 70 years old – April 11 to April 15

– Over 60 years old – from the 18th of April

– All health workers;

Second stage (between May 2nd and June 3rd)

– Children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days;

– Pregnant women and mothers;

– Indigenous people;

– Teachers;

– People with comorbidities;

– Persons with permanent disabilities;

– Truck drivers;

– Public transport workers;

– Port workers;

– Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

– Prison system officials;

– Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

Vaccination locations and service hours:

– CMI: – 8 am to 4 pm

– MUNICIPAL POLICLINICS: – 7 am to 5 pm

– USF: – 7am to 11am and 12pm to 4pm