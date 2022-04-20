Johnny Depp testifies in trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard

American actor Johnny Depp denied on Tuesday that he physically assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, during his deposition in the trial for defamation against the actress.

“There were arguments and stuff like that, but I never got to the point of hitting Heard in any way,” Depp told the jury at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, near Washington. “I haven’t hit any woman in my life.”

The 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, with his hair pulled back in a ponytail and dressed in a black suit over a black shirt and floral-print tie, testified on the fifth day of the trial.

Depp filed the defamation suit after Heard, who turns 36 on Friday, wrote a column for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actress never named Depp, whom she met on the set of the movie “Diary of a Drunken Journalist (2009),” but he has sued her for suggesting he was a bully and is seeking $50 million in damages.

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, responded by filing a lawsuit claiming double the amount, $100 million, claiming she suffered “unrestrained physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Depp accuses Heard of having tried to seek “publicity” before the premiere of the movie “Aquaman”, which he starred in.

In 2020, Depp lost a libel suit in London against the tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife beater”.

Heard’s lawyers claimed that Depp became a “monster” due to drug and alcohol use and assaulted the actress physically and sexually.

Depp’s defense said those allegations were false and had a “devastating” impact on the actor’s Hollywood career. He had to give up his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and was cut from the “Fantastic Beasts” series, based on the book by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

“I’ve never seen Johnny attack anyone”

Depp testified after a member of his security team, Sean Bett, and Keenan Wyatt, who worked as a sound engineer on many of his films.

Both stated that they have never seen Depp be violent in any way.

“I’ve never seen Johnny assault anyone,” Wyatt said.

Bett claimed to have seen Heard throw a ‘water bottle or plastic cup’ at Depp

Depp filed the complaint in Virginia because the Washington Post is published there, but he is not suing the paper.

Virginia has anti-defamation laws that are considered more favorable to plaintiffs than California, where both actors live.

In 2016, Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp amid allegations of assault. They have been divorced since 2017.