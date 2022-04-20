Juarez is warned and Coritiba ‘suffers’ CBF sanction in Copa do Brasil duels

This Wednesday (20), the coritiba receives Santos, in the first match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The team led by coach Gustavo Morínigo should not have the forward Leo Gamalhowho suffered an injury and will not be available to the team.

The duel will be the second between the teams of the season. That’s because last Sunday (17), the teams faced each other and the São Paulo team won by 2 to 1, with goals scored by Léo Baptistão and Henrique (against) for Peixe and Léo Gamalho, from a penalty, made the goal of the White thigh.

After the match valid for the Brazilian Championship, fans of both teams staged violent scenes on the outskirts of Vila Belmiro. After three days of the event, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) made an important decision on the case and will have practice now for the duels. Brazil’s Cup.

“CBF confirms that the two games of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, between Santos and Coritiba, will be without visiting fans”, said journalist Bruno Giufruda, on his social networks.