Julia Roberts details the “slap” she took from Sean Penn while filming the series “Gaslit”: “It was amazing”

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are the stars of Starzplay’s new bet, “Gaslit”, a series that addresses the Watergate scandal. This Tuesday (19), in an interview with the podcast “The Jess Cagle Show”, by Sirius XM, the actress, who will play Martha Mitchell, gave details about a heated scene between her character and that of her colleague, who plays John Mitchell.

At the moment in question, the couple disagrees, screams and starts physical aggression. The 54-year-old Oscar-winning star revealed that she was “stunned” after the “slap” in the face she took from Penn. “It wasn’t a slap from the soft arms of a child, no. He gave me a hell of a beating.”he added.

For Roberts, everything went smooth on set because they’ve been friends for a long time. “Sean and I have known each other since I was a teenager. So I knew I could trust what he did, that I was going to survive.”, joked. Still according to her, what helped her at the time was not getting out of character. “It’s my best performance because I continued to act and didn’t just stop and say, ‘Oh my God, that really hurt.’ It was amazing”he pondered.

During the chat, the actress of “The Wedding of My Best Friend” (1997) stated that she never did many scenes of fights and fights, but said that she knew the responsibility she needed to have in that filming: “When you’re going to commit to something like that, you have to really commit”. The solution, then, according to Julia, was to let her friend lead the moment. “’You have the hardest part, because you have to start. You have to slap me. I just answer’”recalled the dialogue he had with the actor.

In the sequence, the character of the actress reacts by slapping her companion in the face as well. Despite having no experience in this specific type of scene, the star said she received positive feedback from her set partner. “He told me it looked like it came from his shoulder. I think I really gave a strong answer.”he told the presenters, between laughs. Watch the video:

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, series showrunner Robbie Pickering commented on the relationship between the two actors during filming. “They know each other so well. They have a very deep love for each other. You’re really seeing two people who know each other – they’ve known each other for decades.”he added.

The first season of the new production revolves around Martha Mitchell and her discovery of the controversies surrounding the case that culminated in the resignation of the 37th president of the United States, Richard Nixon. In addition to Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, the cast includes Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Alisson Tolman, JC Mackenzie, Chris Bauer, Hamish Linklater and Chris Messina. The episodes premiere on April 24 on the streaming service.