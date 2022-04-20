Julia Roberts explains why she stopped making romantic comedies

Romantic comedy, or rom-com, is a film genre that was hugely successful in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Among the great names in this type of film is actress Julia Roberts, who starred in a good part of gender.

The actress was the protagonist of classics such as A beautiful woman, My best friend’s wedding, A place called Notting Hill, Runaway Bride and Eat Pray Love. However, after a while, the Hollywood star began to focus on other genres and the world of television shows.

In an interview for the New York Times Magazinethe actress opened up about the reasons that made her move away from romantic comedies.

(Source: Touchstone Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Touchstone Pictures

Break from romantic comedies

From the 2010s, the actress ended up leaving the rom-com aside, which was not very well seen or understood by people in the cinema. “People sometimes misinterpret the amount of time that went by without me doing a romantic comedy because I didn’t want to do one,” commented Roberts.

She also reflected that her personal life weighed a little more after the birth of her children. “I’ve had three children in the last 18 years […] The math equation is now my husband’s work time and the kids’ school time and summer vacation. It’s not just, ‘I think I want to do this,'” the A beautiful woman.

However, according to Julia Roberts herself, the main reason was the fact that she could not find productions that maintained the high level of quality.

“If I had read something and thought it was the writing level of A place called Notting Hill or the crazy fun level of My best friend’s weddingI would have made the film”, admits the actress.

(Source: Universal Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Universal Pictures

To the delight of fans of the genre, the actress found the quality of the script and fun she was looking for in Ticket to Paradisea romantic comedy that will star alongside George Clooney and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris).

The movie is expected to hit theaters in October 2022.