Julia Roberts talks about staying at George Clooney’s house in Italy

Julia Roberts revealed to Stephen Colbert how her relationship with star George Clooney is, with whom she stars for the fifth time in the romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’, still unnamed in Brazil.

To the presenter, she told her perception of the actor. “He’s everything you think he is. He’s more than that,” she said, adding that the two laughed a lot while filming the new film, which opens in October.

Julia also revealed that she has already been to the star’s house in Lago di Como, Italy. “We all live there. When we filmed ‘Twelve Men and Another Secret,’ we all lived in George’s house. Can you imagine?” she said. The actress shared more details about this period: “I was pregnant for the first time and if you saw me, you’d think I was made of glass. Like, I’d go get something and someone would say, ‘No, I’ll get it for you!’ My room was on the first floor because they didn’t want me to climb stairs. They wanted to cover me in cotton and take me away… it was charming”, revealed the actress, amid laughter.

The eternal ‘Beautiful Woman’ also commented on the secret for her 20-year union with director of photography Daniel Moder: ‘Kissing. Sometimes it’s apologizing and the two start kissing, ‘said the actress.

