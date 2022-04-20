Juventude vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Juventude arrives in search of rehabilitation after being thrashed 4-1 by América-MG, on Saturday, by the Brasileirão. In the Copa do Brasil, the alviverde team passed through Porto Velho and Real Noroeste, from Espírito Santo, in the first two phases.

+ See the table of the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo reaches the third stage after eliminating Campinense and Manaus in the previous stages. The tricolor team arrives in Caxias after a defeat away from home to Flamengo, in the Brazilian – before, it came from a sequence of three victories over Ayacucho, Athletico-PR and Everton.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

Real time: click ON HERE to follow the bids on ge.

Youth – coach: Eduardo Baptista

Coach Eduardo Baptista can promote some changes in relation to the team that faced América-MG. Among them the debut of midfielder Jean and the re-debut of defender Vitor Mendes, hired last week on loan from Atlético-MG. In addition to the two players, goalkeeper Felipe Alves can win the position of César.

Probable lineup: César (Felipe Alves); Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes (Paulo Miranda), Rafael Forster and Busanello; Jean (Yuri), Jadson and Chico; Capixaba, Paulinho Moccelin and Ricardo Bueno.

3 of 5 Probable Youth to face São Paulo — Photo: ge Probable Youth to face São Paulo — Photo: ge

Who is out: Marlon (with hamstring injury).

+ Check out more news from Youth

Sao Paulo – coach: Rogério Ceni

Coach Rogério Ceni should take a mixed team to Caxias do Sul for this first match of the third phase. Rafinha, Diego Costa, Wellington and Igor Gomes were spared. He, who prioritizes the Brazilian and has used reserves in other tournaments, can select a fuller team with an eye on the tournament prize pool, which will pay R$ 3 million to whoever advances – money that will be used to pay part of the club’s debt with the cast.

Probable lineup: Jandrei, Igor Vinícius, Miranda (Léo), Arboleda and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Alisson (Nikão); Eder and Calleri.

4 of 5 Possible lineup of São Paulo against Juventude — Photo: ge Possible lineup of São Paulo against Juventude — Photo: ge

Who is out: Rogério Ceni has the full cast at his disposal.

+ Check out more news from São Paulo