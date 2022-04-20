Karma? Thief beats up elderly woman to steal car, but dies in escape

posted on 20/04/2022 11:59 / updated on 20/04/2022 12:00



(credit: reproduction)

A 72-year-old woman was beaten by a thief who was trying to steal her car in Texas, United States. On the run, the criminal ended up dying in a car accident. The incident took place on the 12th of April.

According to the WBRC, Shirlene Hernandez was at a gas station and was going to buy a soda, as she does every day. Seeing the opportunity, the criminal decided to steal her car, but before he punched the elderly woman several times to get the car keys.

People who were at the scene still tried to stop the bandit from escaping, but they couldn’t. However, a short time later, the man was involved in a serious accident and died.

Despite everything, Shirlene Hernandez still regretted what happened to the assailant. “There are a lot of people who would say what goes around, comes around, karma. I didn’t think that. It was really sad because he had died. He hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery,” he said.

Her granddaughter and her neighbors decided to create a virtual crowdfunding to give her another car. The initial goal was US$ 5,000, but with the repercussion of the case, they have already managed to raise more than US$ 28,000 (about R$ 130,000).