Kieza denies having suggested veto Roberto Fernandes at Náutico and says he is “hurt” by criticism | nautical

After 11 years, striker Kieza returns to work with coach Roberto Fernandes at Náutico. The coach was responsible for his first signing by the club, in 2011. However, the return of the commander did not only bring good memories for the number nine.

In a press conference this Tuesday, on the eve of the first game of the final of the Pernambuco Championship against Retrô, on Thursday, in Aflitos, K9, in a tone of outburst, revealed to be “hurt and sad” with the crowd’s demands and also with the rumors that he didn’t want to hire the coach.

– Roberto is a friend that we have for many years. Despite what people think and say, we are friends, always meeting in the city and having him back is a pleasure and a huge happiness – began Kieza, before talking about the reasons for his annoyance.

– Sorry for the wording, but people talk a lot of bullshit and a lot of shit. People who don’t work, who aren’t in here, who don’t live in the club. Who call themselves fans, but for me they are not fans. I don’t have to hide anything because I’ve been waiting a long time for these things and I’ve been getting really upset. For everything I’ve done for this club and for everything I do. If people knew what I’ve done for this real club they wouldn’t say what they say around – continued the attacker, without giving details.

– They said that Ari and I (Barros, football executive) didn’t want Roberto and wanted another coach. I don’t know where people think this from, where people make it up. It seems that I have the pen, I am the owner and I do everything inside the club. Because of my experience, because of my interaction within the club, people ask questions. This is normal for any job. But I never said I didn’t want Roberto. I will never say that. First, who am I to do this? And even more with a person that I have consideration, friendship and that opened the doors for me in the club – completed

Still without scoring goals this year, Kieza was also upset when he was booed by the crowd after being substituted in the defeat to Bahia, in the last round of Serie B. After recovering from a serious injury to the Achilles tendon, suffered in July of the year In the past, the player played only seven games in the current season, needing to be out for another 45 days due to a grade 3 muscle injury in the thigh.

“I’ve practically been playing football for sixteen years, I’ve never been booed in my life, I’ve never left a game booed by a crowd. And then, in the last game, I was booed by my crowd, which I love and which I decided to love. very sad. I am very hurt by these situations”, lamented Kieza.

– If people knew what I’ve done for this club, what I’ve given up, in the form of money, whatever. I enter the field fucked up, bruised. People don’t know anything, they say what they want to say. I love the club. I might as well leave, but I want to be here, because I want to do something bigger for the club. But the feeling I have today is sadness – reinforced K9, before promising recovery.