Kleber criticizes Cruzeiro’s performance, but believes in a spot in the Copa do Brasil

photo: EM file Gladiador had a good spell at Cruzeiro, with 38 goals in 61 games

Former striker Kleber Gladiador shot against the team from cruise after the 2-1 defeat to Remo, this Tuesday (19), in Belm-PA, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The ex-player criticized Raposa’s squad, but said he believes in qualifying in the return duel.

Cec can’t lose to a Serie C team! Even with refereeing errors that will always exist regardless of VAR.

They need a squad that will make up for the lack of the holders, the team with reserves cannot be so different as to suffer against Remo.

“Cruzeiro cannot lose to a Serie C team. Even with refereeing mistakes that will always exist, regardless of VAR. against Remo. Cruzeiro at home solves it”, he said.

In the game, midfielder Joo Paulo wasted a penalty for Cruzeiro, who complained a lot about irregularities in the two goals of the hosts – one against, by Willian Oliveira, and another by Daniel Felipe. In the first move, the celestial midfielder was pushed by Remo’s defender. In the second goal, Anderson Ucha deflected the ball in an offside position.