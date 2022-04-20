Sports

Kleber criticizes Cruzeiro’s performance, but believes in a spot in the Copa do Brasil

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Gladiador had a good spell at Cruzeiro, with 38 goals in 61 games
photo: EM file

Gladiador had a good spell at Cruzeiro, with 38 goals in 61 games

Former striker Kleber Gladiador shot against the team from cruise after the 2-1 defeat to Remo, this Tuesday (19), in Belm-PA, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The ex-player criticized Raposa’s squad, but said he believes in qualifying in the return duel.

“Cruzeiro cannot lose to a Serie C team. Even with refereeing mistakes that will always exist, regardless of VAR. against Remo. Cruzeiro at home solves it”, he said.

In the game, midfielder Joo Paulo wasted a penalty for Cruzeiro, who complained a lot about irregularities in the two goals of the hosts – one against, by Willian Oliveira, and another by Daniel Felipe. In the first move, the celestial midfielder was pushed by Remo’s defender. In the second goal, Anderson Ucha deflected the ball in an offside position.

The return duel between Minas Gerais and Pará is initially scheduled for May 11, at 7:30 pm. However, the celestial club seeks to change the date, since the Mineiro will host a show by the American band Metallica on the 12th. If CBF does not comply with Raposa’s request, the match should take place at Independência.

Cruzeiro’s defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil memes

Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks
Cruise becomes the butt of a joke
Cruzeiro becomes the butt of a joke after a 2-1 defeat to Remo in the Copa do Brasil – photo: Reproduction/social networks

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Title, controversy and classic with the public: remember the last duels between Náutico and Sport in the Aflitos | Pernambuco championship

March 12, 2022

See reactions from Ukrainian athletes

February 24, 2022

Palmeiras guarantees millionaire prize with Recopa title; see values

March 3, 2022

Tite starts choosing Vini Jr and Neymar’s replacements against Bolivia | Brazilian Team

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button