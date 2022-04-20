Kristen Stewart in new thriller from A24 Films

After winning the critics as Princess Diana in “Spencer“, Kristen Stewart joins A24 Films and director Rose Glass.

Described as a romantic thriller, “Love Lies Bleeding” is the new project from A24 studios and already has Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart in the cast. A joint production by A24 and Film 4 of Channel 4 UK, “Love Lies Bleeding” takes place in the world of bodybuilding, bodybuilding more specifically.

Rose Glass, filmmaker of the acclaimed film “Saint Maud“, will be responsible for the direction and part of the script, written together with Weronika Tofilska. Without many details yet disclosed, the history of the world of bodybuilding should focus on the theme of world sport competitions.

Kristen Stewart will be one of the story’s co-stars, the protective lover of a bodybuilder. According to the producers involved, her character is part of a novel that will be fueled by ego, desire and the typical American dream.

As for Stewart’s co-star, casting is still ongoing; the filmmakers hope to find someone as authentic as possible to play the role of bodybuilder. The start of filming has not yet been set, and no scheduled release date has been set.

