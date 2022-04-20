lack of pop series and movies can drop subscriber numbers

Netflix remains the single leader in streaming, or SvoD, but has just posted poor results in subscription declines, losing 200,000 users – its total number, in the first quarter of 2022, being 221.6 million subscribers. But how could streaming, which led the number of film nominations for the Oscars this year, with 11 productions, including the statuette for Best Director for Jane Campion in Attack of the Dogs, be losing ground? The answer lies, in part, in the letter to shareholders that was released along with the results.

Competitive advancement is a point. Disney+ seems to want not to take a month off with its popular series of heroes and Star Wars, whose episodes are spawned weekly and not in a “marathon” scheme, as Netflix does. For the first few months of 2022 alone, she has, from Star Wars, the second season of The Mandalorian; Darth Vader’s return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series; Andor, and more episodes of The Bad Batch animation. In Heroes, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, in addition to assorted films. Not bad on the pop menu.

Amazon, in second place, is betting on its successes in new seasons, such as the fourth of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the most awaited by fans, the reworked Lord of the Rings, with events before the made-for-the-movies and the incorrect third phase of The Boys.

The market share projected by Statista puts Netflix with 23% of the market, Amazon with 13%, Disney with 8% and Apple TV+ with 1% – and the other channels, such as HBO, Hulu (which does not exist in Brazil) within of the remaining 55%. For 2026, a market with a volume of US$ 115.9 billion is expected, with annual growth of 8.89% – in 2022 this number should reach US$ 82.43. But the picture in the world is different from the North American one, the largest globally in number of subscribers. There, HBO Max has 12% of the share – remembering that streaming has been slowly debuting in several countries, unlike competitors that have been around for longer, including Disney+. Amazon Prime is second with 19%, and even with a 2% loss in territory, Netflix is ​​still in first with 25%, according to JustWatch data.

The “old” streaming are the ones that are losing more ground – precisely the first and second places. The ones that have been growing, in the US and worldwide, are Apple TV+ and HBO Max, precisely those that are opting for more elite films and series with more elaborate stories. The first will feature the metaphysical series Iluminadas, with Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss and Brazilian Wagner Moura; Nicole Kidman in Roar, Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. HBO will have the acclaimed director Michael Mann debuting his series Tokyo Vice, House of The Dragon, spin-off of the award-winning Game of Thrones and the entire catalog of Warner films in cinema – which is no small feat.

And what does Netflix have for more quality engagement in series, in a non-marathon format (so that the user comes every week to see a new chapter)? Well, not exactly the kind of content that attracts new subscribers. Of course, several films will end up at the 2023 Oscars – and may even win statuettes – but there is something on the menu that may not favor the idea of ​​increasing the viewer base, especially the lack of popular films. The Marked Heart, about trafficking in female organs, is a good attempt at series; Ana de Armas in a series as Marilyn Monroe too, but a fourth season of Ozark and a seventh of Grace and Frankie are nothing new as a House of Dragon from HBO Max.

The big star of series could end up being the fourth season of Stranger Things, a milestone of success in streaming. Even the lauded third season of The Umbrella Academy wouldn’t attract new views. Perhaps the new movie from the Russo brothers (who were responsible for the last record-breaking Avengers films, from Marvel, in cinema), The Gray Man, with Ryan Gosling, will make it, or the continuation of Knives Out, with Rian Johnson, and the cult adaptation of The Sandman, by Neil Gaiman.

It will be a year in which the slices of pizza around the world – and in the US – may be cut differently than market research institutes expect. The second point of the letter to shareholders is the possibility for Netflix to cut subscription sharing – something nice for large families, but dangerous for their subscription numbers – and create a new, cheaper way to be part of the channel’s viewers, introducing advertising in the channel. through your content. The fight will be good.

