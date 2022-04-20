Last Covid-19 patient at Santa Teresa Hospital is discharged

20/Apr 05:00 By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune

print





insert_link



There were 54 days of hospitalization, one day for every year lived. Of this total, housewife Evarista de Souza spent 40 days in the ICU of Hospital Santa Teresa. Still with her voice choked by the emotion of being able to return home, she says she is victorious: “It was very difficult, but being able to return is priceless. It was a victory and an opportunity to have a second chance to live ”, she celebrated upon being discharged this Tuesday morning (19), alongside her husband and part of the team that took care of her for almost two months.

Evarista was the last patient of the 1,408 who have recovered at Santa Teresa Hospital since the beginning of the pandemic. The Hospital received the first patient with Covid-19 in February 2020.

With no new hospitalizations with a confirmed diagnosis since March, the executive director of Hospital Santa Teresa, doctor Leonardo Menezes evaluates the institution’s performance over these more than two years of fighting the pandemic as a great learning experience: “We received the first patients in the region when little or no information existed regarding the novel coronavirus. Our teams unfolded in dedication to save lives. It was a period of a lot of learning, in which we matured, reviewed many protocols and achieved important advances for patient safety”, he commented, remembering that last Monday, April 18, the hospital received the Seal – unprecedented in the region – of the Federal Nursing Council, in recognition of the quality of services provided at the Institution.

Patient Evarista arrived at the HST with a lot of shortness of breath and 75% of her lung was compromised. She was immediately taken to the ICU and intubated two days later. “I am very excited. If it wasn’t for my family, the hospital and the entire team, I don’t know what would have happened. When you enter the hospital, as I did, you lose track of what’s going on. It was horrible waking up from all this. It looks like they stole your life and now I’m winning it back,” said the patient, who was looking forward to seeing her daughter, grandson and her Yorkshire dog, Mel, again.

Alongside Evarista was her husband, José Joaquim, tireless and confident. “It was not easy. I had to unfold, but I never lost hope. I always knew she would get out of the hospital. Now it’s time to go home. Of course, our fight is not over yet, but we are happy and with a feeling of accomplishment”, declared the husband.