Lautaro shines with goals, Inter Milan dispatch Milan in the derby, go to the final and wait for Juventus or Fiorentina

In Milan, Lautaro Martínez scored two goals in the 1st half, and Inter Milan beat Milan 3-0, in the second game of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Inter Milan are the first finalists of the Coppa Italia! And the spot was won after a ball game against his arch-rival, Milanin a derby played at Giuseppe Meazza, valid for the second match of the semifinal. The Nerazzurri behaved very well in attack – and also held on in defense – and won 3-0. The classic was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The derby had a great performance by the striker Lautaro Martínez, who scored twice in the first half and forwarded the classification of Inter. In the first leg, the two teams had drawn 0-0.

The match followed the ‘playbook’ of the classics between Inter and Milan and caught fire from the first half. Starting with the ‘lightning’ goal scored by the Nerazzurri. And it was a painting.

After 4 minutes, the Inter team exchanged passes near the area, dharmian received on the right and played for Lautaro. And the Argentine striker, with all the category, hit the first shot and swelled the nets to make 1 to 0.

After that, Milan started to take more risks in attack and heated up the derby once and for all. There were some arrivals that brought danger to the arch-rival’s goal, but in most of them the goalkeeper Handanovic saved, making great saves.

At the end of the first stage, Inter’s number 10 returned to give the air of grace. Your compatriot and fellow striker, Joaquín Correamade a sweet shot to Lautaro, who entered the area and gave a subtle touch of cavadinha over the goalkeeper maignan. 2-0 to Inter Milan.

On the return of the break, Milan came back superior, mainly due to the entry of Brahim Diaz. THE Rossoneri brought danger to Inter’s goal for a good part of the final 45 minutes.

In the 23rd minute, Milan even stole the nets, with Bennacer, who dropped a bomb from outside the area after a corner kick, but the midfielder’s goal was not worth it. After checking with VAR, the referee signaled offside in the bid and disallowed it.

At 37 minutes, Gosenswho had recently entered the place of perisic, left his and gave final numbers to Inter’s victory. After arriving from the right, brozovic played low for the German, who pushed it to the back of the net and made it 3-0.

Juventus or Fiorentina in the final!

guaranteed on 15th Coppa Italia final in its history, Inter is now waiting for the winner of the clash between Juventus and Fiorentina to know your opponent in the big decision.

The match takes place this Wednesday (20), starting at 4 pm, and will also be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+. In the first game, in Florence, Juve won 1-0, thanks to an own goal scored by Venutigives violain the increments of the 2nd period.

Milan, meanwhile, reached the semi-final of the competition for the fourth time in the last five seasons, but again fell by the wayside. The Rossoneri team has five titles in the competition in their trophy room, but they don’t know what it’s like to lift the Coppa Italia champion’s trophy since 2003.

In search of the end of the ‘fast’

Without winning a Coppa Italia title since 2011, Inter Milan are still in the fight to end this long fast. There are seven conquests in history by the Milan team, which is the third greatest champion of the competition, behind only Juventus (14) and Pomegranate (9).

Distinguished Presence in Milan

The derby not only had stars on the field, but also off it. Before the kick-off, Adriano ‘Emperor’who was present at Giuseppe Meazza, was honored and received the affection of Inter fans, who for many years were thrilled with his goals.

Still in activity, who also appeared was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan striker. The Swede was absent for the derby, but was at the stadium to follow the semifinal involving his team.

The guy: Lautaro Martínez

The shirt number 10 of Inter Milan had not hit the net in the current edition of the competition and finally put an end to this fast, which accompanied him in the first three games for the Coppa Italia.

Lautaro sought the attack from the first half and was ‘rewarded’ with two beautiful goals at Giuseppe Meazza. It was because of them, even, that Inter had peace of mind to seek their classification, since the first left with 4 minutes of the initial stage.

The Argentine was the big name in the game and once again showed all his importance in the Nerazurri squad. Now, the striker has 18 goals in 42 games this season and is just one short of matching his top scorer mark in the last campaign, with 19 goals in the net in 48 matches.

It was bad: Olivier Giroud

Hope for goals in Milan, Milan’s number 9 did not do well in the match and practically went unnoticed in the derby. In the first half, the Frenchman barely touched the ball.

It was only after the entry of Brahim Díaz that the Rossoneri’s attack became more effective, but even so, Giroud remained subdued.

Despite the elimination, the striker remains among the top scorers of the competition, with three goals scored, but he left – and a lot – to be desired in the derby against Inter Milan.

next games

Now the two arch-rivals have important weekend engagements for Italian Championship. On Saturday (23), starting at 1:45 pm, Inter will host Roma at home, while Milan will play on Sunday (24), starting at 3:45 pm, away from home against Lazio. Both matches will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Inter Milan 3 x 0 Milan

GOALS: Inter: Lautaro Martínez (4′ 1°T and 40′ 1°T) and Gosens (37′ 2°T)

INTER: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij and Bastoni (D’Ambrosio); Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Vidal) and Perisic (Gosens); Lautaro Martínez (Dzeko) and Joaquín Correa (Alexis Sánchez). Technician: Simone Inzaghi.

MILAN: Maignan; Calabria (Gabbia), Tomori, Kalulu and Theo Hernández; Bennacer (Krunic), Tonali (Brahim Díaz), Saelemaekers (Junior Messias), Kessié and Rafael Leão (Lazetic); Giroud. Technician: Stefano Pioli.