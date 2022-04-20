Léa Seydoux: “I never think about the spectators when I play a role”

– Advertising –



Present at the last Cannes Film Festival in four films – “France“, “The French Dispatch“, “My Wife’s Story” and “betrayals” -, and already confirmed in 2022 as headliner of the new film by David Cronenberg (crimes of the future), Léa Seydoux is one of the most active actresses in cinema today. And we can’t forget her presence in the last film in the James Bond sagawhere she returned to the role of Madeleine Swann.

In “betrayals”, the unforgettable actress of “Adele’s life” plays an Englishwoman, hostage to a marriage she is resigned to, and her encounters with her lover, a middle-aged writer named Philip (Denis Podalydès). Based on the book by Philip Roth, “betrayals” moves fundamentally through conversations between lovers, with a great focus on the eroticism of words.

We spoke in January with the actress about her second collaboration with Arnaud Desplechin, the filmmaker who aroused his interest in literature. Here is our conversation with her:

This was his second film with Arnaud Desplechin. What is it like working with him and what does Arnaud mean to you?

It is very pleasant to film with Arnaud, as he is someone with incredible vitality. And that energy he has is transmitted to everyone during filming. It’s always very exciting to collaborate with him. He is someone who also instigates my imagination, inspires me. He is very intelligent and accurate in naming and describing feelings, something we see a lot in literature. And he also gives depth to those same feelings. Also, I think in France he is one of the best directing actors. He manages to give a dimension and complexity to the feelings an actor has to express. It’s a pleasure to work with him and no matter what it is, I want to work with him.

“betrayals”

Due to Arnaud’s literary connection, which is also reflected in a wordy script, what was your room for maneuver in interpreting your role?

It’s a very written, wordy script, but it’s so well written that for me there was no problem in following it. I’m not an actress who likes to improvise in terms of messing with the text, although I like to play with words and expressions. When I was a child and teenager, I was not someone completely oblivious to school education, but it was with Arnaud that I understood literature and that for me is quite exciting. (…) When we have a text, we can interpret it in different ways, imagining different hypotheses. When I go to filming, I still don’t know how I’m going to work the scenes. That’s why Arnaud can talk about improvisation and say that he never knows what he expects from me, but I never change the text.

Your character has an erotic relationship with words. What do you think of the relationship between art, cinema and eros?

Eros is desire and desire is a form of creation. Arnaud encourages his actors to want to embody the characters, who are at the service of the film. And he values ​​the actor a lot, that is, he is able to send messages praising our work. There aren’t many directors who do that. It is even noted that he loves actors.

One of the fears of Arnaud Desplechin it was the fact that the action took place, 80% of the time, in a single space. Did you take this into account for your character in order to make her more likely to be followed by the viewer?

I didn’t have that fear because when I read the script I thought we had a very beautiful film. I think he had this fear because of the narration, that he could lose the spectator. I never think about the spectators when I play a role. I think about the substance of this character, what to do to play him the best I can. It was a pleasure for me to play my character alongside a great actor, Denis Podalydès. We created something between the two of them that was truly wonderful. Something that already existed in the book and that is not palpable, but you can feel it. (…) There was someone who told me, when he saw the film, that the feeling it gave was that I was experiencing something very intimate in the film, things that were in it and that seemed to come from me. I like to see actors, as Americans say, “committed” (committed) to the roles. The roles have to ring true and for that they have to put themselves in those same roles. I also always have this feeling that filmmakers, through the script, talk about themselves in their films, and put in very personal things.

Arnaud Desplechin and Léa Seydoux in the filming of “betrayals”

In the film, there is a discussion about virility. Interestingly, in the times we live in, there is also discussion about the virility of the James Bond character. What do you think of this moment when all the “heroes” discuss their virility?

I like men to talk about their virility, as women talk about their femininity. And both are fragile in their relationship with the world and even with sexuality. Men are a mystery to me, as women should be for them too. But that’s what’s beautiful.

She is used to working on big projects with huge casts, like The French Dispatch or the James Bond movies, but this is a more reserved, more intimate register…

…more restful. For example, sometimes we have movies with a lot of actors and characters and that is sometimes too much. This is a film of feelings, of the man for the woman and of her for him. I really see the film as an intimate love story reduced to microcosms.

When I spoke to Arnaud, he praised her and said that Léa was very brave – for working with him and Bruno Dumont – and that she had a “noble conception of what cinema should be”. How do you choose the roles and what “noble conception” about Cinema is this?

I can’t say what he means by “noble conception”, but Cinema for me is above all a belief. Something I believe in and a way of questioning the world. Arnaud once said this sentence and I think it is very beautiful. And Cinema doesn’t just question the world, but creates beauty. And this beauty that we create with Cinema is very necessary.