Learn how the health network of Niterói works during Carnival
THE Municipal Health Department of Niterói reported that during the Carnivalthe urgency and emergency units of the municipality will be operating 24 hours a day, as will the municipal hospitals Carlos Tortelly, Getúlio Vargas Filho, Jurujuba psychiatric, Municipal Maternity Alzira Reis Vieira Ferreira, Mario Monteiro Emergency Unit and the Emergency Services at Largo da Batalha and gives Contraption. The Samu will be on standby with its full fleet. According to the secretariat, the Child and Youth Shelter Unit (UAI) and Therapeutic Residency Services (SRT) will also be operating normally.
The units of the outpatient network, such as Family Doctor modules, Polyclinics and Basic Health Units, return to activities on Monday (25), as well as vaccination against Covid-19 and flu. There will be no vaccination in the period from April 21 to 24.
emergency service
Carlos Tortelly Municipal Hospital (HMCT, former CPN)
Rua Desembargador Athayde Parreiras, 266 – Bairro de Fátima
Municipal Emergency Unit Dr. Mario Monteiro (Umam)
Francisco da Cruz Nunes Filho Road, s/n° – Piratininga
Emergency Service of the Largo da Batalha Regional Polyclinic
Rua Vereador Armando Ferreira, 30 – Largo da Batalha
Engenhoca Regional Polyclinic Emergency Service
Avenida Professor João Brasil, S/Nº – Engenhoca
Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU – 192)
Psychiatric emergency: Jurujuba Psychiatric Hospital (24 hours)
Avenida Quintino Bocaiúva s/n° – Jurujuba
Digestive System Emergency: Hospital Orêncio de Freitas (24 hours)
Avenida Machado, s/n° – Barreto
Children’s Emergency: Hospital Getúlio Vargas Filho – (24 hours)
Rua Teixeira de Freitas, s/nº – Fonseca
Obstetric emergency: Alzira Reis Vieira Ferreira Municipal Maternity (MMAR)
Avenida Carlos Ermelindo Marins, s/n, Charitas
The return of vaccination will take place on Monday (25), from 8 am to 17 pm, with entry until 16 pm.