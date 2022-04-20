Learn how the health network of Niterói works during Carnival

share tweet share share Email



THE Municipal Health Department of Niterói reported that during the Carnivalthe urgency and emergency units of the municipality will be operating 24 hours a day, as will the municipal hospitals Carlos Tortelly, Getúlio Vargas Filho, Jurujuba psychiatric, Municipal Maternity Alzira Reis Vieira Ferreira, Mario Monteiro Emergency Unit and the Emergency Services at Largo da Batalha and gives Contraption. The Samu will be on standby with its full fleet. According to the secretariat, the Child and Youth Shelter Unit (UAI) and Therapeutic Residency Services (SRT) will also be operating normally.

The units of the outpatient network, such as Family Doctor modules, Polyclinics and Basic Health Units, return to activities on Monday (25), as well as vaccination against Covid-19 and flu. There will be no vaccination in the period from April 21 to 24.



emergency service



Carlos Tortelly Municipal Hospital (HMCT, former CPN)

Rua Desembargador Athayde Parreiras, 266 – Bairro de Fátima

Municipal Emergency Unit Dr. Mario Monteiro (Umam)

Francisco da Cruz Nunes Filho Road, s/n° – Piratininga

Emergency Service of the Largo da Batalha Regional Polyclinic

Rua Vereador Armando Ferreira, 30 – Largo da Batalha

Engenhoca Regional Polyclinic Emergency Service

Avenida Professor João Brasil, S/Nº – Engenhoca

Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU – 192)

Psychiatric emergency: Jurujuba Psychiatric Hospital (24 hours)

Avenida Quintino Bocaiúva s/n° – Jurujuba

Digestive System Emergency: Hospital Orêncio de Freitas (24 hours)

Avenida Machado, s/n° – Barreto

Children’s Emergency: Hospital Getúlio Vargas Filho – (24 hours)

Rua Teixeira de Freitas, s/nº – Fonseca

Obstetric emergency: Alzira Reis Vieira Ferreira Municipal Maternity (MMAR)

Avenida Carlos Ermelindo Marins, s/n, Charitas

The return of vaccination will take place on Monday (25), from 8 am to 17 pm, with entry until 16 pm.














