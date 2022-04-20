learn why celebrities choose to give birth in the same maternity hospital in Miami and how much they pay

What does doctor Camila Ângelo, wife of Atlético-MG player Hulk, have in common with singer Claudia Leitte, actress Karina Bacchi and influencer Andressa Ferreira, wife of Thammy Miranda? They all chose to give birth in the same Miami hospital, with the same medical staff.

It is not a mere coincidence. They are some of the hundreds of patients from Brazil and Latin America who agreed to pay between US$13,000 (R$60,000) and US$15,000 (R$70,000) to have a cesarean section or normal delivery at Mercy Maternity Hospital, with professionals from the Ser Mamãe program in Miami. The project was created five years ago by Brazilian pediatrician Wladimir Lorentz, a pediatrician who has been practicing in the USA for 24 years.

Dr. Wladimir Lorentz with Claudia Leitte, patient of his program Ser Mamãe em Miami Photo: reproduction / instagram

But what makes these mothers-to-be spend so much money to leave their countries and give birth in the US, far from their families?

– It varies a lot – says Lorentz, over the phone: – Dual citizenship is something my patients mention in the office, but it’s not what I sell. I sell a quality medical service. There are people who choose us because they have a house here and they like Miami. Not only for the beauty, it is a very safe city, it has clean air, very pleasant to have a pregnancy and a child. It’s that joke: Miami is the most beautiful city in Brazil (laughs).

This is the case of Camila and Hulk, who have a mega apartment in a luxury condominium in the city. That’s where the doctor stayed weeks before Zaya was born, last Monday. Hulk got a break from Atlético-MG over the weekend and arrived in the city days before the birth of his daughter number four – he is already the father of Ian, Tiago and Alice, from his first marriage, with Iran Ângelo, Camila’s aunt. The player is expected back at the club this Wednesday.

Although not such a major factor, luxury is present in the birth experience at Mercy: the suites have ocean views, as Hulk showed in his Stories on Tuesday, and the mother and companion meals can include steak dishes. tenderloin and lobster.

The view from the Mercy Maternity Hospital suite where Camila Ângelo, Hulk’s wife, and baby Zaya, the couple’s first child, are hospitalized Photo: reproduction / instagram

Another luxury that the starter package price doesn’t pay for is Lorentz’s home visits after delivery. They cost between US$ 450 (R$ 2,100) and US$ 650 (R$ 3,050), plus a surcharge depending on the opening hours and where the mother lives.

– This home service is what I will do with the Hulk’s family – says the pediatrician: – A large part of the public I attend is from the A, A+ class. I see patients in US$10 million (R$46 million), US$20 million (R$93 million) penthouses in Fisher Island (the richest neighborhood in the US, where an estimated 10% of residents are Brazilian).

Other famous patients of the program created by him were ex-panicat Dani Bolina, who gave birth to Luna on March 30, and the wife of presenter Dony de Nuccio, Larissa Laibida, whose son Léo was born on February 24. In the world of football, Ronaldinho Gaúcho’s goddaughter, Assis’ youngest daughter (Charlotte, 3 years old), also came into the world in Miami with the help of the program, as did the first daughter of Pedro Rocha, from Athletico (Vitória, from 3 years).