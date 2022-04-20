Legends of Tomorrow introduces new hero, but loses protagonist; know

[Atenção: SPOILERS de Legends of Tomorrow a seguir!]

The final episode of season 7 of legends of tomorrow aired yesterday (2) in the USA, by the CW, and brought movements in the main team of the series, with the debut of an important character from the DC comics and the farewell of another of the heroes.

Starting with the good news: Donald Faison (scrubs) made his long-awaited series debut, and his mysterious character was revealed as Booster Gold. As in the comics, he was introduced in legends like a time traveler.

The heroes find him on a WW1 battlefield, where they are trying to save Gwyn (Matt Ryan), who in turn went back in time in hopes of reversing the death of his beloved Alun (Tom Forbes).

It is precisely in this mission that the Legends lose one of their oldest members, Nate Heywood, Commander Steel (Nick Zano). When trying to help Gwyn, he has his steel carapace corroded by the battlefield’s mustard gas, leaving his superpower deprived.

Heywood says goodbye to his colleagues at the end of the episode, confirming that the character, introduced in Season 2, is not expected to return in a possible 8th year of the series.

On the air since 2016, legends of tomorrow count with Jes McAllan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian and Lisseth Chaveze in the main cast, among other names.

The first 5 seasons of the production are available in Brazil through Netflix.

