Less than 6 months after becoming a unicorn, Facily lays off 30%

Less than 6 months after achieving unicorn status, the social commerce app easily did a heavy downsizing on his team.

THE startups found that the reduction exceeds 30%, or more than 260 people out of a total of 860 employees. In a list that has been circulating since yesterday, there are 85 names in the technology area alone, which suffered the most casualties. On the list are data engineers, software engineers, UX writers, BI analysts, among others. Sources said there were plans for even more layoffs.

wanted, the easily said, in a note, that he does not comment on internal processes “to preserve our people”, and that topics such as this are treated “in a confidential and respectful manner”.

“THE easily seeks constant evolution and efficiency to improve the experience of everyone who is part of and interacts with the company. Changes, including in teams, are necessary for this. We will always prioritize what really makes a difference in driving our business,” said the company.

When announced the completion of your D series in December/21a easily said he had plans to expand his operations in the Brazilian market and also to take his operation to Mexico and Colombia. in conversation with the startups in March/22, the company’s founder, Diego Dzodan, said that she was preparing to enter financial services.

troubled scenario

the cut in easily is the latest among the high-growth companies that are having to review their projections and growth velocity in the face of the troubled global economic scenario. With so many uncertainties, the availability of funds for investment is more restricted, especially for businesses in more advanced stages of development and which have high cash consumption.

In the 1st quarter, investments in venture capital in Brazil grew by only 4% in terms of dollar values, according to the District. According to ABVCAP, in reais, there was a decrease of 27%. Globally, the decline was 13%, according to Crunchbase.

in February the startups revealed that the live up had cut 15% of its staff, the equivalent of more than 100 people. Last week, Estadão showed that Fifth floor and loft also reduced their cadres.

In an article published this week, the The Information accounted for more than 2000 layoffs just in the last month among tech companies in Silicon Valley. More adjustments are expected to take place over the next few weeks.