The match between Grêmio and Guarani next Thursday, at 4:30 pm, won with an extra component after the declaration of Grêmio’s vice president of Football, Denis Abrahão. in collective after defeat to Chapecoense, the manager confused Bugre with Palmeiras and “thanked” for facing the Campinas team. “It’s just that they’re both green and white. Good thing it’s Guarani,” he said after the slip. This Tuesday, the top scorer Lucão do Break hit the top hat. “Let’s show them who Guarani is”, he said in an interview.

The striker classified the celebration for facing Guarani as regrettable. “It’s unfortunate, isn’t it? Second time someone talks nonsense. This mentality is what took them to Serie B. It’s unacceptable to celebrate that they’re going to play against an opponent. Now we’re going to play there and show them who Guarani is” , commented in an interview with the Bugrecast podcast. The striker is coming back from injury and should start playing on Thursday.

On Monday, the President Romildo Bolzan Júnior gave a press conference and praised and valued the opposing team. “A very big team in Brazil”, he summarized. With two bad results and in the relegation zone for Serie C, Tricolor needs to win on Thursday to add the first three points in the competition.





