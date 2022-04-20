Little used? Understand why Cantillo lost space at Corinthians

With a squad full of technically above-average players, Vítor Pereira has not yet found the ideal formation that will give Corinthians the physical vigor in which the Portuguese so much craves. The heart of this aggression is in midfield, especially in the midfield position, and Cantillo seems to have less and less space with Vitor Pereira.

The Colombian was named by the Portuguese coach for the second round match of the Brasileirão, against Avai, but was cut by the coach himself, who had to limit the list to 23 players.

Thus, the shirt 24 of the alvinegro paulista did not enter the field for the fourth consecutive match, and this is related to the arrival of Maycon, who increased competition in the position.

Since shirt number 5 returned to Timão after seeking refuge in Brazil due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Timão has been playing with two midfielders, and it is he who has been teaming up with Du Queiroz, even though he is not in the best physical conditions.

Even Roni, who recently extended his contract until 2024 and had been recovering from a knee injury, is getting more opportunities than the Colombian. In the two Brasileirão games so far, the boy was chosen to enter during the matches against Botafogo and Avaí.

MINUTES OF THE STEERING WHEELS UNDER THE COMMAND OF VÍTOR PEREIRA

Du Queiroz – 631 minutes

Maycon – 228 minutes

Cantillo – 180 minutes

Ron – 119 minutes

Xavier – 0 minutes

At the beginning of the year, Sylvinho had guaranteed that Cantillo would start the season as the starting midfielder, but the 28-year-old athlete was called up to defend the Colombian national team in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and that opened up space for Du Queiroz to win. more space and establish himself in the team. Of the midfielders of the Corinthians squad, shirt 37 is the one who most played with Vítor Pereira.

Against Portuguesa-RJ on Wednesday (20), for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, Cantillo should receive another chance to prove that he can still be useful for Timão, as Vítor Pereira’s idea is to play the cast and give the reserves an opportunity against the carioca team, in view of the games against Palmeiras and Boca Juniors in the sequence.