Low Covid-19 death toll in Shanghai revives doubts over China data

SHANGHAI, THE NEW YORK TIMES – By the numbers, Shanghai has been an example of how to save lives during a pandemic. despite over 400,000 infections per Covid-19 in the city, only 17 people diedofficials said, statistics they released as proof that their strategy of strict lockdowns and mass quarantines works.

But these numbers may not provide a complete picture of the number of victims of the outbreak.. THE China typically classifies Covid-related deaths more narrowly than many other countries, labeling some patients with chronic diseases who die while infected as victims of these other conditions.

Furthermore, a nearly three-week lockdown in China’s biggest city has limited access to medicine and care for other ailments. A nurse who suffered an asthma attack died after being denied care because of virus control. A 90-year-old man died of complications from diabetes after being discharged from an overstretched hospital.

“If he had gotten treatment at the time, he probably would have survived,” said the man’s granddaughter, Tracy Tang, a 32-year-old marketing manager.

Residents and frontline workers were also pushed to the limit by the policies. A hospital worker started bleeding internally after long hours of carrying out mass tests; she also died.

It may never be clear how many similar stories there are. China does not release information on excess deaths, defined as the number of deaths – from covid and other causes – that exceed the expected total in a given period. Public health scholars say this number more accurately captures losses during the pandemic, as countries define Covid-related deaths differently.

But as an example of the hidden impacts, a prominent Chinese doctor recently estimated that nearly 1,000 diabetes patients could die than expected during the Shanghai lockdown, urging authorities to take a more measured response.

The outbreak has resurrected questions about the true number of Covid in China, which has officially recorded fewer than 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus in two years.

Workers in protective suits prepare to disinfect a residential complex in Huangpu District after the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China, April 20, 2022 Photograph: VIA REUTERS / VIA REUTERS

Beijing is unlikely to waver from its rigorous approach. China’s leader Xi Jinping, made the country’s low death and infection rates central to the legitimacy of his government. Employees were fired after some cases were detected in their jurisdictions. Last week, Xi said that “prevention and control work cannot be relaxed.”

A focus on minimizing Covid deaths risks encouraging authorities to overlook other causes of death, said Xi Chen, a professor of public health at Yale.

“People pay great attention to these more visible deaths,” he said. “But every death counts. They count equally.”

When the variant omicron began to circulate around Shanghai in March, some looked with apprehension at the example of Hong Kong. Shanghai’s infection curve was closely tracking that of Hong Kong’s own massive outbreak. Both cities have large elderly populations, many not fully vaccinated. Hong Kong’s Covid death rate soon became the highest in the world, with around 9,000 deaths.

But a month later, Shanghai — more than three times as populous as Hong Kong — recorded just 17 Covid deaths.

Hong Kong was never fully closed. Deaths often lag behind infections, so the count reported in Shanghai could rise. Experts, however, say there is another reason for the disparity: the way China counts Covid deaths.

Many places, including U.S, United Kingdom and Hong Kong, do not differentiate between people who die with covid or die from covid, as long as the coronavirus was a contributing factor. But mainland China usually only counts those who die directly from covid-related pneumonia.said Zhengming Chen, professor of epidemiology at the University of Oxford.

This may be why, even as Covid swept through nursing homes, none of the patients who died appear to have been recorded as Covid fatalities. (Workers said they didn’t know the exact causes of death.) A Shanghai businessman said his 77-year-old father, who had diabetes, died two days after testing positive; it was also not recorded as a covid death.

“If you apply international criteria,” Professor Chen said, “the death toll would be a little high.”

Professor Chen co-authored one of the few studies to examine non-public mortality data in wuhan, where the pandemic began, working with Chinese government researchers. They found that Covid deaths there during the first three months of 2020 were likely at least 16% higher than reported.

Even within China, classification practices can vary. Shanghai officials said the 17 people who died had underlying conditions that were the direct causes of death, suggesting the criteria they are now using are more in line with international practice. China’s National Health Commission did not respond to a faxed request for comment on its method of counting Covid deaths.

An incomplete accounting of the death rate from the pandemic could actually erode the Chinese public’s support for strict containment measures, Professor Chen said.

If the number was really that low, he said, residents might ask, “Why bother?”

“But whether the actual number of deaths due to Covid, depending on how you calculate it,” was much higher, he continued, “that probably needs careful thought.”

Delays become deadly

Before the outbreak, marketing manager Tang and her family were already worried about her 90-year-old grandfather, whose feet were affected by severe diabetes.

But before they could schedule the surgery, Shanghai locked up. His feet soon began to smell rotten, Tang said. The family rushed him to the hospital, but doctors said they didn’t have enough staff to accept him. He was eventually admitted to another hospital days later, but died three days later.

“It was torture for him, and they also missed the opportunity to save him,” Tang said.

Stories of similar delays flooded social media.

In March, an asthma nurse, Zhou Shengni, died after being removed from her own hospital’s emergency room, which was closed for disinfection. Last week, Larry Hsien Ping Lang, a well-known economist, wrote on social media that his 98-year-old mother had died while awaiting the results of Covid tests, without which she could not receive kidney treatment.

Around the world, the pandemic has led to missed medical exams and other disruptions in care. The survey also showed that death rates dropped in parts of China during lockdowns, in part due to reduced traffic accidents.

Funeral home workers carry a body into a vehicle alongside people being treated in a makeshift area outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong on March 2, 2022 Photograph: Billy HC Kwok / NYT

Still, even officials have sometimes acknowledged the cost of China’s strict lockdowns: After the nurse died, the Shanghai health commission director said medical facilities must ensure timely care.

But officials continue to insist that a more flexible approach would be disastrous. And they silenced voices suggesting otherwise.

This month, a prominent Shanghai doctor, Miao Xiaohui, estimated that the number of deaths from excess diabetes could reach nearly 1,000 by the end of her city’s lockdown. Their estimate was based on the Wuhan excess mortality study, which, in addition to tracking Covid deaths, also showed that deaths from noncommunicable diseases, including heart disease and diabetes, were 21% higher than expected during the lockdown. of the city.

“Why can’t we consider a middle ground” between zero covid and living with the virus, Dr. Miao wrote in a blog post of his.

The post was censored.

As the epidemic escalated in early March, staff members from Shanghai Putuo People’s Hospital were sent to carry out several rounds of community testing. They worked long hours with few breaks, according to two people with knowledge of the conditions, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

A nurse in the department of general surgery, surnamed Ma, began to feel unwell, developing bruises on her skin, according to the two people, who asked that she not be identified by her full name. Mrs. Ma, 40, was eventually diagnosed with acute aplastic anemia, which causes the body to stop making enough blood cells. While it’s unclear exactly what caused the illness, doctors have linked his illness to exhaustion, the people said. On April 6, she died.

An exhausted quarantine worker in Shanghai, China on March 14, 2022 Photograph: Qilai Shen / NYT

Asked about Ma’s death, an employee who answered the phone at the hospital said she had no information.

Neighborhood authorities, responsible for overseeing the blocked streets, also staggered their workloads. Recordings purporting to be phone calls between residents and officials, in which officials expressed frustration or helplessness, circulated widely online.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed the death of Qian Wenxiong, an official at the Shanghai health commission. They did not give a cause, but Hu Xijin, a former editor of a state-run tabloid, wrote on social media that Qian committed suicide.

“This tragedy, of course, has intensified the impression that the prevention of the Shanghai epidemic has become an unbearably heavy burden for some grassroots workers,” he wrote.

The need to weigh the costs of this strenuous containment will only increase as Ômicron continues to spread, along with any future variants that are equally more contagious but appear to cause less serious illness.

“This is not the last one,” Oxford professor Chen said of the Shanghai lockdown. “I think this needs to be evaluated properly, to try to find a way to mitigate the dangers.”