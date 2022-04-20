Luiza Trajano sees her fortune plummet and family members leave the Forbes list

Businesswoman has about US$ 1.4 billion (R$ 6.5 billion). (Igor Do Vale/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Luiza Trajano’s fortune plummets by almost two thirds;

The reason is related to the fall in Magalu’s market value;

Family members also left the Forbes list of the richest.

The fortune of Luiza Trajano, founder of Magazine Luiza and one of the 100 most influential people in the world, has plummeted significantly in the last year. In the second half of 2021 alone, she has lost more than two-thirds of her net worth.

Before, the businesswoman had around US$ 5.3 billion (R$ 24.5 billion), an amount that was reduced to US$ 1.4 billion (R$ 6.5 billion). According to Forbes, the reason is related to the fall in the market value of Magalu, whose shares have dropped about 75% last year.

Bad luck, by the way, seems to have not only affected the billionaire but also some of her family members. Fernando and Gisele Trajano, his great-nephews, left the Forbes list this year and are no longer part of the richest in the world.

Still, the family remains in a golden cradle. It is estimated that the Trajano’s fortune reaches US$ 17 billion (R$ 79 billion), and there are other billionaires in the clan, such as Franco Bittar Garcia, Flavia Bittar Garcia and Fabricio Garcia.

Why do Magalu’s shares keep falling?

After enjoying ‘golden times’ on the Stock Exchange – in which it appreciated 35,000% in just five years – Magalu faced, in fact, a lean period. The question that remains is: why does the former investor darling now raise concerns?

First, it is necessary to understand that the period in which Magalu began to suffer corresponds to the third quarter of 2021. At the time, the retailer had a 12% increase in sales, but a drop of almost 90% in adjusted profit (R$ 22.5 millions).

The macroeconomic scenario, affected by rising inflation – which closed at 10.06% last year – had an impact on Magalu, especially since more than half of its sales come from home appliances and electronics. With fuel and food prices up there, Brazilians began to buy less of this type of item.

In addition, as pointed out by Exame, competition with other companies, such as Via and Americanas, became more fierce, in addition to the strong entry of multinationals such as Mercado Livre, Shopee, Alibaba and Amazon.