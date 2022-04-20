Luiza Trajano’s fortune plummets; understand why

President of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza, Brazilian Luiza Helena Trajano, 70, is one of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to the American magazine Time, and one of the richest, too. Her name remains on the annual list of Forbes magazine, but contrary to what many think she is not the richest in the country.

Although she has a fortune valued at US$ 1.4 billion (R$ 6.5 billion), Trajano occupies the fifth position among the richest women in Brazil. Only 8 Brazilian women are mentioned in the ranking, published in early April, all behind the agribusiness entrepreneur Lúcia Maggi.

In the global ranking, Trajano occupies the 2,076th position. Among Brazilians, the 50th place.

The president of Magazine Luiza, a company that has almost a thousand stores throughout Brazil, has become a symbol of female entrepreneurship in the country. More recently, it has started to invest heavily in e-commerce.

According to Forbes, however, his fortune has plummeted in the last year, largely because of Magalu’s market value.

In the second half of 2021, she has lost more than two-thirds of her net worth. It went from US$ 5.3 billion to US$ 1.4 billion. That’s because the retail giant’s shares are down about 70% in 2021.

The instability of the Stock Exchange explains the discrepancy in values ​​and is usually common. This public parameter was chosen by Forbes magazine to assemble the list of billionaires because it is not always easy to discover the assets of the rich. The data on the Exchange are public.

Magalu appears with a market value of R$ 39.89 billion.

The group has invested heavily in major online retailers — such as Netshoes, of sporting goods, and Época Cosméticos. Of the acquisitions in the last ten years, only two (Baú da Felicidade and Armazém Paraíba) involved physical stores.

The advance in e-commerce has become increasingly diversified, ranging from food delivery (AiQFome) to used bookstores and bookstores (Estante Virtual), with space for media specialized in technology (CanalTech).

Relatives leave the list

Some members of the Trajano family were left off the Forbes list this year. Fernando Trajano and Gisele Trajano, both great-nephews of founder Luiza Trajano Donato, are no longer among the richest in the world.

Luiza Helena is one of the company’s main shareholders. Then comes his nephew Franco Bittar Garcia, who is worth approximately $3.7 billion. The family also has other billionaires such as Flavia Bittar Garcia and Fabricio Garcia.

Altogether, the Trajano clan is worth an estimated $17 billion, according to Forbes.

Luiza Trajano and Magalu

Magazine Luiza shares fell about 70% in 2021 Image: Disclosure

The company, which has around 40,000 employees across the country, started in 1957, in the city of Franca (SP).

The founders, the couple Luiza Trajano Donato and Pelegrino José Donato, started with a gift shop and almost 20 years later bought the Mercantil stores to expand the business throughout the interior of São Paulo.

Luiza Helena Trajano inherited the command from her aunt, Luiza Trajano Donato, in 1991.

During the period in which she led the chain, Luiza Helena expanded the business outside the interior of São Paulo and the Triângulo Mineiro, acquired smaller retailers throughout Brazil and listed the company on the Stock Exchange in 2011.

For over 20 years, the chain has been considered one of the best companies to work for in Brazil. Luiza Trajano’s performance and leadership became a successful case at Harvard School.

The CEO of Magazine Luiza is currently Frederico Trajano, son of Luiza Helena, who took over in 2016.