Macron leads polls over Le Pen ahead of second round in France

Current president and candidate will participate in a debate on Wednesday, 20; The election decision will take place on Sunday, the 24th, and the winner will rule the country for the next five years.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP / POOL – 01/25/2022 Emmanuel Macron, President of France, is ahead in election polls over candidate Marine Le Pen



The current president of France, Emmanuel Macronextended its lead over the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, in the latest surveys released this Tuesday, 19. The Ipsos institute pointed out that Macron will win with 56.5% of valid votes – 0.5% above the last poll released on Friday, 15. Already Opinionway affirms that the French government will be led again by Macron for the next five years with 56% of the electorate’s preference – 2 percentage points above the last poll also released on Friday. With the decision scheduled to take place on Sunday, the 24th, both will have the last electoral debate tomorrow.

In a meeting with voters, Marine said he will prepare for the clash at his home, “as I do for all debates”. Macron, on the other hand, took advantage of the beginning of the week to give interviews to local radios and drew a comparison of the future of France with historical events in other countries. For the politician, the high number of abstentions that the polls indicate is a scenario that worries and can decide the election in a way favorable to the extreme right. “Think about what British citizens were saying a few hours before Brexit or U.S before the vote in (Donald) Trump: ‘I’m not going to attend, what’s the point?’ I can say that the next day they regretted it”, said the representative.