Macron leads polls over Le Pen ahead of second round in France

Current president and candidate will participate in a debate on Wednesday, 20; The election decision will take place on Sunday, the 24th, and the winner will rule the country for the next five years.
The current president of France, Emmanuel Macronextended its lead over the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, in the latest surveys released this Tuesday, 19. The Ipsos institute pointed out that Macron will win with 56.5% of valid votes – 0.5% above the last poll released on Friday, 15. Already Opinionway affirms that the French government will be led again by Macron for the next five years with 56% of the electorate’s preference – 2 percentage points above the last poll also released on Friday. With the decision scheduled to take place on Sunday, the 24th, both will have the last electoral debate tomorrow.
In a meeting with voters, Marine said he will prepare for the clash at his home, “as I do for all debates”. Macron, on the other hand, took advantage of the beginning of the week to give interviews to local radios and drew a comparison of the future of France with historical events in other countries. For the politician, the high number of abstentions that the polls indicate is a scenario that worries and can decide the election in a way favorable to the extreme right. “Think about what British citizens were saying a few hours before Brexit or U.S before the vote in (Donald) Trump: ‘I’m not going to attend, what’s the point?’ I can say that the next day they regretted it”, said the representative.