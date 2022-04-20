Man caught in Serie D game with Nazi tattoo is identified and testifies to the police; video | Brazilian series d

This is André Lucas Freitas de Souza, 31, an IT professional. He appeared shirtless last Sunday with a tattoo of an eagle, which represents the symbol of the Nazi party. The image went viral on the internet. The board of São Raimundo-AM, principal of the match against São Raimundo-RR, issued a note repudiating and requested the police investigation.

After displaying Nazi symbol in stadium, man gives testimony to police

According to the delegate of the Civil Police of Amazonas, Ivo Martins, André Lucas appeared at the police station with his mother and lawyers and has collaborated to clarify the situation.

– We had an open conversation with his mother’s presence, including the lawyers. He spoke his version. He said he had no intention, when he tattooed about 10 years ago, to promote any kind of incitement, inducing this Nazi practice as it was widely publicized.

Ivo Martins also explained that André handed over the cell phone and that the police will also collect the computer. The delegate said, however, that the investigation will be carried out in a technical way and that the man will have his right of defense guaranteed.

– People are investigating. He has a very collaborative attitude. He even gave us his cell phone, the computer will also be collected. So we will get all the information in a technical way. Do nothing in a hasty (hurried) manner so that he can be assured of all the pertinent defense. Then he’s going to be formally heard in the presence of his lawyer,” he added.

What does the law say about apology for Nazism

The apology of Nazism using Nazi symbols, distributing emblems or making propaganda for this regime is a crime provided for by law in Brazil, with penalty of imprisonment.

The apology of Nazism falls under Law 7.716/1989according to which it is a crime:

– Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin. Penalty: imprisonment of one to three years and fine – or imprisonment of two to five years and fine if the crime was committed in publications or media.

– Manufacture, market, distribute or broadcast symbols, emblems, ornaments, badges or propaganda that use the swastika or swastika, for the purpose of disseminating Nazism. Penalty: imprisonment from two to five years and a fine.