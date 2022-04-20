Mano Menezes is the new Inter coach

Sport Club Internacional announces that it has reached an agreement to announce Mano Menezes as the new coach. He signs a contract until December 2022, along with assistant coach Sidnei Lobo.

A gaúcho from Passo do Sobrado, Mano has in his curriculum great Brazilian football clubs, works abroad and two years with the Brazilian national team, with two titles in the Superclásico das Américas and the silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

He began his career in the early 1990s as a youth coach. In 2000, he was coach of Inter’s youth team. With more than 20 years of experience, Mano has passed through the four major centers of Brazilian football and has 13 titles.

Datasheet

Name: Luiz Antonio Venker de Menezes

Date of Birth: 06/11/1962

Origin: Passo do Sobrado-RS

Career

1997 | Guarani from Venancio Aires

2002 | Brazil of Pelotas

2003 | irate

2003 | November 15th

2004 | caxias

2005 | Guild

2008 | Corinthians

2010 | Brazilian Team

2013 | Flamengo

2014 | Corinthians

2015 | cruise

2016 | Shandong (China)

2016 | cruise

2019 | palm trees

2020 | Bahia

2021 | Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

2022 | International

Achievements:

2002 | Champion of the First Phase of the Gaucho Championship

2005 | Brazilian Serie B Championship

2006 | Gaucho Championship

2007 | Gaucho Championship

2008 | Brazilian Serie B Championship

2009 | Paulista championship

2009 | Brazil’s Cup

2011 | Superclassic of the Americas

2012 | Superclassic of the Americas

2012 | Silver Medal – Olympics

2017 | Brazil’s Cup

2018 | Minas Gerais Championship

2018 | Brazil’s Cup

2019 | Minas Gerais Championship