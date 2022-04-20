Mano Menezes is the new Inter coach
Sport Club Internacional announces that it has reached an agreement to announce Mano Menezes as the new coach. He signs a contract until December 2022, along with assistant coach Sidnei Lobo.
A gaúcho from Passo do Sobrado, Mano has in his curriculum great Brazilian football clubs, works abroad and two years with the Brazilian national team, with two titles in the Superclásico das Américas and the silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012.
He began his career in the early 1990s as a youth coach. In 2000, he was coach of Inter’s youth team. With more than 20 years of experience, Mano has passed through the four major centers of Brazilian football and has 13 titles.
Datasheet
Name: Luiz Antonio Venker de Menezes
Date of Birth: 06/11/1962
Origin: Passo do Sobrado-RS
Career
1997 | Guarani from Venancio Aires
2002 | Brazil of Pelotas
2003 | irate
2003 | November 15th
2004 | caxias
2005 | Guild
2008 | Corinthians
2010 | Brazilian Team
2013 | Flamengo
2014 | Corinthians
2015 | cruise
2016 | Shandong (China)
2016 | cruise
2019 | palm trees
2020 | Bahia
2021 | Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
2022 | International
Achievements:
2002 | Champion of the First Phase of the Gaucho Championship
2005 | Brazilian Serie B Championship
2006 | Gaucho Championship
2007 | Gaucho Championship
2008 | Brazilian Serie B Championship
2009 | Paulista championship
2009 | Brazil’s Cup
2011 | Superclassic of the Americas
2012 | Superclassic of the Americas
2012 | Silver Medal – Olympics
2017 | Brazil’s Cup
2018 | Minas Gerais Championship
2018 | Brazil’s Cup
2019 | Minas Gerais Championship