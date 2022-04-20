Maringá hosts the first Studygram’s, the largest meeting of digital influencers in Education

More than 30 of the biggest digital influencers in the Education area will gather in Maringá for the first Studygram’s meeting in Brazil. The event will start this Thursday, the 21st, at 5 pm, and will continue with an extensive program until Sunday at the Hotel Gaph, on the edge of Maringá and Sarandi. (Rua Rubens Sebastião Marin, 80).

Studygram is the combination of the words “study” and Instagram, used to name the practice of users who share learning methods and organization of studies. This practice can be just a post with the hashtag #studygram or an entire profile dedicated to the topic on Instagram.

By entering the hashtag #studygram, it is possible to find more than 10 million posts ranging from photographs of notebooks, study tables and pens, to small videos with lettering techniques, page decoration and calligraphy.

According to Physics teacher and founder of Sala do Saber, Alysson Marcelo de Campos, the objective of the event is to promote online education for all audiences. “With the pandemic, online teaching has grown a lot and we want to show that this option is here to stay and is already helping many students to fulfill the dream of passing the entrance exam”.

Data from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) and the Ministry of Education (MEC) show that, since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, distance learning courses (EAD) in Brazil have increased and have also grown in number of students. Enrollments to study online were higher than in-person enrollments, both in the private and public schools.

For the first time, the country registered the highest number of students in distance learning courses in relation to the face-to-face modality. The number of enrollments in on-site courses has decreased by 13.9% in the last ten years. While in distance learning courses it increased by 428.2%. In 2010, the percentage participation of new students in online higher education courses was 17.4%; currently, it reaches 53.4% ​​of students.

Knowledge Room

Sala do Saber is the largest and most complete online teaching platform in Brazil, with 400,000 students across the country. The main differentials are in the most complete newsroom, intelligent platform, optimized simulations, quality video classes, renowned teachers, emotional intelligence, professional guidance, pedagogical consultancy, individual monitoring, the best smart planner and service with an approval specialist.

In addition to offering the best option for those who want to pass the most disputed entrance exams in the country, the Sala has a very important social function and has already offered free classes to thousands of vulnerable people. One of the projects was developed in partnership with Amazon, taking Portuguese and Mathematics to 8th and 9th grade students in the states of Goiás and Rondônia, as well as municipalities in Ceará and Espírito Santo.

Studygrams that will be in Maringá

