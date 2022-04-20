Marlon celebrates his first chance at Fluminense this year: “I worked hard, I hope to have a sequel” | fluminense

Marlon was stopped for a month due to swelling in his right knee, but he recalled, after the match last Tuesday, that the season is already in its fourth month. However, the player celebrated his return after so long without acting.

– Cris and Pineida arrived this year and had their opportunities. I went to have my chance now. We have to work hard to be fit, in football things change very fast, but the opportunity is rare, so I was very happy to have joined today, to have been chosen and to use one of my attributes, which is crossing . I worked hard, waited for this opportunity and was able to help the club. I hope, yes, to gain more sequence, dispute my space and help the club more often – said the side.

1 of 2 Marlon after Fluminense x Vila Nova — Photo: Edgard Maciel de Sá/ge Marlon after Fluminense x Vila Nova — Photo: Edgard Maciel de Sá/ge

The left-back highlighted that he believes he had a good season in 2021, but that he understands the club’s vision of reinforcing the position with the signings of Pineida and Cris Silva. With the greatest competition, the player said that he continued working hard and respecting the decisions of coach Abel Braga.

– Opportunity can come at any time. Marcão always told me to keep working, that things can always change. I always prepared myself for the chance. I think I can play, just like Pineida and Cristiano, but we always have to think about Fluminense. Today I was blessed to be able to play and to have assisted. I think it’s looking for my space, trying to have a sequence, which is important for me and for my career, and always trying to help the club.

In his last year of contract at the club, Marlon was approached by clubs in Greece and Turkey, but he assured that he was not communicated.

– The contract, yes, ends in December, some things came out saying that a team made a proposal, they just haven’t warned me yet (laughs). About that, they haven’t told me anything yet – he finished.

Vila Nova and Fluminense will face each other again on May 11, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia. The carioca team plays for a draw to qualify for the next phase. Before, Tricolor faces Internacional, this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the third round of the Brazilian Championship.

