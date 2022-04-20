May 2022 releases with Stranger Things and more
- Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 (5/27/2022)
Darkness returns to Hawkins, bringing disturbing memories, terror and the threat of war.
- Brotherhood: Season 2 (5/11/2022)
After a deadly rebellion, Edson (Seu Jorge) and Cristina (Naruna Costa) face new enemies and threats that test the bond between the two.
- Who Killed Sarah? – Season 3 (5/18/2022)
Last season, enemies became allies and the truth finally came out. But Alex becomes obsessed with a new enigma: what happened to Sara?
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (5/20/2022)
Sinister worlds, violence and mysteries await you in the third season of this Emmy-winning animated anthology. Directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher.
- The Power and the Law (5/13/2022)
An idealistic and innovative lawyer uses the back seat of his car, a Lincoln, as his office. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers.
- Supermoms: Season 6 (5/10/2022)
Balance between personal and professional life? What is that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val work overtime to solve problems at home and at work!
- Welcome to Eden (5/6/2022)
A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in hell.
- El Marginal – The Outsider: Season 5 (4/5/2022)
In the final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars. Outside, Diosito struggles to make a living. A cult could be the end of Puente Viejo.
- The Circle: USA – Season 4 (4/5/2022 – 25/5/2022 weekly)
Talkative, full of falsehoods and secretly famous. Meet this season’s players and place your bets: who will take the prize?
A secret society has influenced world events for centuries and now faces a dangerous threat from within. Will a reporter be able to save the day?
- The Sound of Magic (5/6/2022)
A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.
- Empire of Ostentation: Season 2 (5/13/2022)
Crushes, friendships and frills run wild in the party-filled life of this group of wealthy Asians and Americans of Asian origin in Los Angeles.
- Love on the Spectrum: USA (5/18/2022)
In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum seek love and grapple with the dynamic world of dating and relationships.
- Love and Other Dramas (5/21/2022)
Love is bittersweet and life is full of ups and downs. These are the stories of the people who live and work on the bustling island of Jeju.