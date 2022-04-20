Medical sergeant who lost husband dies in Mariupol

Doctor and sergeant Olena Kushnir died in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Easter Sunday, according to Italian news agency Ansa. The port city is besieged by Russian troops and is one of the hardest hit by the 56-day war.

Olena was one of about a hundred women who were on the battlefront in the city. Even having lost her husband in the first days of the invasion of the country, she decided to stay to fight and treat the wounded.

When the conflict intensified, she managed to get her son safely to one of the few corridors humanitarians that worked.

In March, she posted on social media a video that became famous in which she witnessed the martyrdom of the city, asked the West for help and explained her decision to stay in Mariupol: “Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m a doctor, a fighter, I’m Ukrainian, I fulfill my duty”.

Giorgia Meloni, an Italian journalist and politician, mourned the sergeant’s death on social media. “Olena Kushnir, soldier and doctor, died in Mariupol on Easter day. She had saved her son through a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol, and then returned to the fight (…) A patriot who gave her life to help her people and for the love of your country. Rest in peace.”

Ukrainian military appeals in Mariupol

Commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marines Brigade Serhiy Volynsky called for military and civilians in Mariupol to be evacuated from the Azovtal plant. In a video message, released today by Ukrainian media outlets, Volynsky said that “this could be the last call.” “We may have a few days or hours left.” At least 500 soldiers are said to be injured at the site, which also houses civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry renewed the ultimatum to the Ukrainian military at the Azovtal steelworks in Mariupol. The deadline was until 8 am, Brasília time, this Wednesday (20). After the hour, there has been no Ukrainian surrender so far and no further Russian demonstration about it. The factory is the main bastion of resistance remaining in Mariupol.

Ukrainian authorities managed to reach an agreement with Moscow to evacuate thousands of women, children and elderly people from the city today.

The agreement was announced this morning by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Verechtchouk. “Given the catastrophic situation in Mariupol, that is where we will focus our efforts today,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Image: UOL Art

In an interview with Ukrainian TV channels, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boïtchenko, said that the expectation is to evacuate about 6,000 civilians from Mariupol. In total, 90 buses will transport people to the southern city of Zaporijjia.

According to Boichenko, about 100,000 civilians in total are waiting to be evacuated from Mariupol. Local authorities also indicate that thousands of people were killed in this ruined port city due to Russian bombing.

* With information from RFI