Meetings, conversations and observation: how was Mano Menezes’ first training session at Inter | International

A few hours after being officially announced as Inter coach, Mano Menezes already wore the club’s uniform and went to the CT lawn of Parque Gigante to follow the team’s training this Wednesday morning. The new coach will be introduced in the early afternoon, in the Beira-Rio press room.

At the age of 59 and with a spell at Inter in the early 2000s, the coach returns to the club to take over the team in place of Alexander Medina, with a contract until the end of the season. The debut will be next Saturday, against Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

On the coach’s social media, Mano’s daughter, Camila Menezes, recorded behind the scenes of the coach’s first day at CT colorado. Mano was welcomed by old acquaintances, such as the masseurs Banha and Juarez, who were already working at the club on the coach’s first visit. He then greeted president Alessandro Barcellos, vice president of football Emílio Papaléo Zin and technical director Paulo Autouri.

Then the coach went to the pitch to follow the first training session. In the part open to journalists, he only supervised the activity, led by Cauan de Almeida, Inter’s assistant coach. He didn’t give instructions and didn’t even talk to the players.

The coach talked a lot with Paulo Autuori – one of the enthusiasts of his signing and with whom he has a long-standing relationship. And he also exchanged ideas with Cauan de Almeida, transition manager Julinho Camargo and goalkeeper coach Daniel Pavan.

The players performed technical work on a reduced field. The main novelty was the presence of Edenilson, recovered from a blow to the knee suffered in the game against Guaireña, for the Copa Sudamericana. Vitão, Wanderson and David, who had already appeared in Tuesday’s activity, trained normally with the ball again and should be listed for the next appointment.

Defender Rodrigo Moledo remained at the academy, but he doesn’t worry. Taison, on the other hand, is still undergoing treatment for swelling in his right thigh and is doubtful for the match against Flu. Moisés and the reinforcements Alan Patrick and Pedro Henrique are in the retraining phase and are not available for Saturday’s match.

