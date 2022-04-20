Business

Mega-Sena, contest 2473: result | lotteries

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

THE Mega-Sena contest 2,473 can pay one prize of R$ 3 million for whoever hits the six tens. The draw took place on Wednesday night (20) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in the city of São Paulo.

See the dozens drawn: 15 – 18 – 28 – 42 – 55 – 60.

The apportionment has not yet been disclosed by Caixa.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

  • More than 100 public tenders with open enrollment bring together 15,800 vacancies; see list
  • The story of the businessman who went bankrupt, lost everything and now runs a successful bakery chain

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

VIDEOS: G1’s most watched videos in the last 7 days

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

After record profit, Correios returns to pay dividends to the Union and PLR to employees | Economy

March 17, 2022

Renault Oroch switches to face Toro; see prices and first impressions – 04/12/2022

1 week ago

BC says it plans to keep Pix active during strike; servers contest

3 weeks ago

last day of the repechage for those born after 1984

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button