Mega-Sena, contest 2473: result | lotteries

THE Mega-Sena contest 2,473 can pay one prize of R$ 3 million for whoever hits the six tens. The draw took place on Wednesday night (20) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in the city of São Paulo.

See the dozens drawn: 15 – 18 – 28 – 42 – 55 – 60.

The apportionment has not yet been disclosed by Caixa.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.