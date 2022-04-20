Mercado Livre hires Gol for 10 years to transport products

Mercado Livre started a partnership with the airline Gol to deliver products purchased on the marketplace. The announcement was made by the two companies on Tuesday (19).

The contract has a duration of 10 years and provides for the use of an exclusive fleet of six freighter aircraft (737-800 BCF), starting in the second half of 2022.

What will be the reduction in delivery time?

According to the companies, because of this new partnership, there will be a reduction in delivery time in some places, see:

Manaus: 1 to 2 days (previously it was 8 to 9 days);

Belém: 1 to 2 days (previously it was 4 to 6 days);

Fortaleza, São Luís, Teresina, Recife, Natal, João Pessoa and Salvador: 1 to 2 days (previously it was 3 to 4 days);

Brasília, Goiânia and Cuiabá: up to 1 day (previously it was 2 days).

Mercado Livre announced that it expects to reduce delivery time by up to 80% on routes considered longer, such as those in the North and Northeast regions. On medium routes, for example, in the Midwest, up to 50% reduction is expected.

The company also has contracts with other airlines to make deliveries. This operation takes place on customized planes that fly in the Sideral fleet (a company based in Paraná).

Passenger planes turned into freighters

The six planes that will deliver the Mercado Livre are from Gol’s passenger fleet and will be transformed into freighters. So, after completing this process, it will be possible to transport up to 24 tons of products, with the brand and color of Mercado Livre on the fuselage. In the second half of 2021, three of these planes will start operating.

According to Gol, by the third quarter of 2023, the other three planes will start operating as freighters. According to the agreement, Gol is expected to supply six more planes by 2025.

Because of this, the conversion into freighters must be carried out by Gol itself, through the Gol Aerotech division, located at Confins airport (MG), it is a unit responsible for repairs, aircraft overhauls and maintenance.

image: Alf Ribeiro / Shutterstock.com