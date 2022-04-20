Messi has tendon inflammation and should be missing for PSG in possible ‘title match’ in France

PSG enters the field this Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Angers, for the French Championship, with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+

THE Paris Saint-Germain informed, in the morning of this Tuesday (19), that Lionel Messi had an inflammation in the left Achilles tendon.

According to the club, new results will be released in 48 hours, but everything indicates that the Argentine should be out of the next game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team enters the field this Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against angersfur French Championshipwith Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

In the table, Paris is the isolated leader with 74 points, 15 more than the 2nd place Olympique de Marseille.

If they win a victory over Angers, the team from the capital will win the title of call 1.

In the note from the French medical department, the situation of other players is still detailed.

The midfielder Verratti remains in treatment for a left knee injury and will have a reassessment in two days.

Defender Kimpembe, also recovering, enters the same scenario.

Midfielder Ander Herrera will resume training this Thursday. The side Kurzawa, after treating a calf injury, returns to activities on the same day.

Finally, midfielder Draxler undergoes treatment after surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee and midfielder Paredes is also with the club’s medical team due to a pubalgia operation.