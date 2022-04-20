Midfielder who ‘disappeared’ after Pablo Maia’s rise is called back by Ceni in São Paulo

Number of players in the main squad allows the coach to rotate in the three competitions

THE Sao Paulo need to have a large squad to reconcile all the competitions he is currently playing: Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana. Tricolor has been going through some changes in the team depending on the tournament in which it plays, with Rogério Ceni changing the team in several matches.

For the game against Juventude, away from home, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, for example, the following names did not even travel to Caxias do Sul: defender Diego Costa, full-backs Rafinha and Wellington, midfielder Luan and midfielder Igor Gomes. The coach explained the situation of the defensive midfielder.

“Lan played at his limit on Thursday, 60 minutes at his limit, he wouldn’t have conditions today (Sunday, in the game against Flamengo). It’s no use bringing him. Today he trained at CT to improve his physical part. that he is the first midfielder, I know all that, but he was at the limit in the two games he played”.

That is why, the coach decided to call Uruguayan midfielder Gabriel Neves again, which had been forgotten within the cast. is that the young Pablo Maia had a rise within the Campeonato Paulista, taking the title and fixing a ‘headache’ for Ceni.

Luan, far from ideal physical conditions, was being short. Then, Andrés Colorado remained as an option in the bank, but now, Gabriel can at least celebrate his return to the related list.