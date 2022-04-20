more than 80% of requests are negative

More than 80% of requests for loans from the Caixa Tem system were made by people whose name was negative. The data was released this week by Caixa Econômica Federal itself and takes into account the totality of orders made until the early afternoon of last Monday (18).

The numbers show that just over 83% of the requests made so far came from people with a dirty name. They are citizens who have some outstanding debt. It is worth remembering that the Caixa Tem loan system allows the negative citizen to request a balance of up to R$ 3 thousand.

However, the act of applying does not automatically guarantee repayment of the loan. According to information from the Federal Government itself, it is necessary to wait for up to 10 days for the system itself to analyze the citizen’s situation and decide whether or not he can receive the requested credit. So, you have to wait for the result.

For people who identify themselves as self-employed, the Caixa Tem loan varies between R$300 and R$1 million. It can be paid in up to 24 months, with an interest rate varying between 1.95% and 3.6% depending on each situation. For these citizens, the request must always be made through the Caixa Tem app.

See the step by step below:

Download or update the Caixa Tem app. It is now available for download.

Update your application registration

Click on “Cash Credit”

Click on “Contract Caixa Tem Credit”

Let us know how you intend to use your loan money. Remember that it is necessary to inform that you will apply the amount in some undertaking.

Simulate the loan and choose the amount of the installments

For those who do not yet have digital savings, the opening can be done on the spot. There is no provision for extra charges to carry out the procedure.

Confirm the order and wait the 10 days provided by the Federal Government.

for the MEIS

According to information from the Federal Government itself, MEIs can also apply for credit for the Caixa Tem loan. However, at this first moment, interested parties cannot make the request through the app.

They need to go to a Caixa branch in person to be able to apply for credit. Bank officials say the system is expected to change soon. However, at this first moment, it will be necessary to go through the process in physical branches.

In the case of MEIs, the value of the microcredit should vary between R$ 1,500 and 3,000. The payment term is 18 to 24 months, with interest rates ranging between 1.99% and 3.6% per month. As with the self-employed, those who are negative can apply, as long as the debt registered in the name is less than the ceiling of R$ 3 million.

Use of cash from Caixa Tem

In an interview last week, the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, spoke on the subject. According to him, the use of the loan money should only be used for the maintenance of enterprises.

Thus, at least in theory, citizens cannot use the benefit balance to buy food, clothing or the like. Unless the components have some use for the citizen’s enterprise.

It is also worth remembering that individuals who are part of Auxílio Brasil are also eligible to receive credit from Caixa Tem. However, just like any other citizen, they also need to prove that they will use the amount for their ventures.