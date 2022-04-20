NewsWorld

Mosque confusion causes Arab airline to avoid low-flying over Israel

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read



Image: Etihad


United Arab Emirates-based airline Etihad Airways is withdrawing its participation in the annual Israel Independence Day celebrations, which are due to take place between May 4 and 5, the Times of Israel reported. A company plane was scheduled to participate in a traditional aerial exhibition in which the Israeli air force and airlines fly along the coast from north to south.

Both Etihad Airways and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, however, have now confirmed that they will not participate in the overflight. Separately, the UAE has summoned the Israeli ambassador to the country to speak about recent events at the Al Aqsa Mosque (aka Temple Mount) complex in Jerusalem, which is one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, protested against what the country described as “attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places that resulted in the injury of several civilians”.


In recent days, Israeli security forces have entered the complex. Clashes and violence broke out on the Temple Mount as well as in the West Bank. Tensions began on Friday and since then there have been reports of clashes every day.

Etihad Airways and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi were scheduled to participate in the traditional Independence Day flyby, but withdrew because they claim they don’t have enough time to prepare. The decision came as the UAE publicly criticized Israel for its treatment of Palestinians on the Temple Mount and throughout Israel.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

‘The Almighty’: 7 Facts About the Hit Comedy With Jim Carrey, Saturday Session Attraction – Monet

February 26, 2022

New, even more transmissible variant combines 2 subtypes of Ômicron

3 weeks ago

Finland and Sweden prepare to decide on NATO entry and Russia threatens – News

1 week ago

4 movies premiere dubbed on HBO Max – JBox

March 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button