Mosque confusion causes Arab airline to avoid low-flying over Israel

Image: Etihad





United Arab Emirates-based airline Etihad Airways is withdrawing its participation in the annual Israel Independence Day celebrations, which are due to take place between May 4 and 5, the Times of Israel reported. A company plane was scheduled to participate in a traditional aerial exhibition in which the Israeli air force and airlines fly along the coast from north to south.

Both Etihad Airways and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, however, have now confirmed that they will not participate in the overflight. Separately, the UAE has summoned the Israeli ambassador to the country to speak about recent events at the Al Aqsa Mosque (aka Temple Mount) complex in Jerusalem, which is one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, protested against what the country described as “attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places that resulted in the injury of several civilians”.





In recent days, Israeli security forces have entered the complex. Clashes and violence broke out on the Temple Mount as well as in the West Bank. Tensions began on Friday and since then there have been reports of clashes every day.

Etihad Airways and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi were scheduled to participate in the traditional Independence Day flyby, but withdrew because they claim they don’t have enough time to prepare. The decision came as the UAE publicly criticized Israel for its treatment of Palestinians on the Temple Mount and throughout Israel.



