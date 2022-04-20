Moving average of Covid-19 deaths drops 38% in two weeks

The Ministry of Health released the rates of Covid 19 infection in Brazil in the last 24 hours. The moving average of new cases of Covid 19 accounted for 14,445.1 diagnoses and has been falling since February 5, 33% lower compared to 14 days ago.

The registered death cases were 263 Brazilians, which shows that the average number of infected reached 108.3, a 38% decrease compared to two weeks ago and continues to decline since February 25, almost two months ago.

The analysis of the pandemic situation is based on the 15% variation set by infectious disease specialists as the inflection point. So if an index registers more than a 15% increase over two weeks, it is up; if the index falls by more than 15% over the same period, it is down. Averages that remain between -15% and 15% are defined as stable.

The calculation of moving averages defined by experts consists of adding up all the records of the last 14 days and dividing the total by 14. Thus, it is possible to have a broad view of the current pandemic moment.

This Wednesday, 20, Brazil reports 36,750 new cases and 263 deaths, reaching 30,311,969 diagnoses of Covid-19 and 662,414 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Check the moving average of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, in the five regions of the country and in all states:

Continues after advertising

Check the moving average of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 27 Brazilian capitals, separated by their regions*: