Ms. Marvel | New poster sets the tone for what will be the new MCU series

With just over a month to go until the premiere of Ms. Marvel, the new series of the first teen heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, its acronym in English) has just won a new poster. And this time, we have not only the young Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the spotlight and properly uniformed, but also a good part of the cast and even some hints of what we should see throughout the season.

What draws attention right from the start is precisely the visual identity of the art. After a long time with quite sober and even dull posters, we have a very colorful poster directly referring to Kamala’s Pakistani origins. And this is present not only in the colors, but in the entire cultural component that the other characters present there.

New poster gives a good dimension of how Ms. Marvel is a different series from those we’ve seen so far (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

More than being a matter of representativeness, this is a very important feature in the construction of Ms. Marvel. As we have already seen in the comics, the character is a teenage daughter of Pakistani immigrants who has to divide between being a teenager growing up in the United States and carrying all the cultural weight that is sometimes imposed by her family – in a dilemma very similar to what we saw recently in Red: Growing up is a Beast.

So, when Kamala discovers she has powers, the superheroine life comes to mess up her life even more and it is in this dynamic that much of the fun of her stories lives.

In addition, the new poster shows some other important points. We see the character wearing not only the classic Ms. Marvel, but also dressed as Carol Danvers, making it clear how much she is in love with the heroine played by Brie Larson. This was already shown in the trailer, but now it seems that this mention of Captain Marvel is something that goes beyond the mere quote.

Kamala Khan’s devotion to Captain Marvel is something that has been getting a lot of attention (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

However, there are still some answers to what we can expect from the series. So far, for example, nothing has been said about what kind of threat Kamala Khan will face, nor what connections the show will make with the next one. the marvelsthe film that will put the teenage heroine alongside not only Captain Marvel, but also Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The expectation is that at least some of these questions will be presented in the coming weeks as the premiere of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ come closer. The first episode of the series hits streaming on June 8.