Municipal Guard seizes sticks and hoe handles before the game between Coritiba and Santos

More than 100 hoe handles and sticks were seized in Alto da Glória by municipal guards from the Matriz nucleus, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (20/4). The material was found in a vacant lot next to the headquarters of the organized supporters Império, in Coritiba, on Rua Ubaldino do Amaral.

Municipal Guard seizes sticks and hoe handles next to organized crowd. Photo: Disclosure



According to a preliminary survey of information at the site, the material would be used against a rival crowd in the coming hours. Coritiba faces Santos in the capital of Paraná for a game valid for the third round of the Copa do Brasil, at 19:30. Over the weekend, there was a record of a fight between the two fans, after the clubs faced each other for the Brazilian Championship.

With no owner, the material was collected at the headquarters of the Municipal Guard. According to Inspector Vanderson Cubas, responsible for the GM Headquarters nucleus, the response to the incident began because of a sneaker theft.

“A team from GM was sent to verify a situation of sneakers theft at the scene, at the request of the Civil Police. The victim stated that she had been surrounded by a group of white thigh fans, who had taken his tennis shoes, mistaking him for a Santos fan”, says the inspector.

The sneakers were found on the floor, near the entrance to Império’s headquarters, but the victim did not recognize the perpetrators of the crime. A group of supporters who were in the vicinity were approached, but nothing illicit was found with them. The cables and sticks were close to the site.

Security reinforcement

The preventive patrol carried out by the Municipal Guard was reinforced this Wednesday, following the example of how the corporation has programmed the displacement of the effective for days of football games held in the city. The focal points for patrols and the presence of GM teams are the public transport axes and main bus terminals, to avoid confrontations and depredation of public property.

In case of emergency, citizens should immediately call 153 (Municipal Guard) and 190 (Military Police).