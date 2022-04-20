Municipality offers vaccines against Covid-19 and Influenza this Wednesday; check out the locations – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The Municipality of Santa Cruz is making doses available in several health units in the municipality, for health workers and people over 60 years old, within the vaccination campaign against Influenza. In addition, this Wednesday, 20, the immunization against Covid-19 will continue.

In the case of children whose parents or guardians wish to protect them from Covid-19, it is necessary to present a vaccination booklet, CPF and National Health Card. In general, applications will be made on demand. However, there are exceptions. In the ESFs Dr Pedro Eggler, Rio Pardinho, Alto Paredão, Boa Vista, Pinheiral and Rauber (*except for Influenza), it is necessary to schedule the service.

Check out the full schedule:

First and second dose: children aged 5 to 11 years

ESF Gloria (8 am to 11 am) Address: Rua João Rabuske, 12 Phone: 3711-9166

ESF Cohab (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm) Address: Rua Professor Edgar Gewehr, 60 Phone: 3711-4778

ESF Cristal Harmonia (8 am to 11 am) Address: Rua Sete, 200 Phone: 3715-2592



First dose: people 12 years and older

ESF Gaspar (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Linha Santa Cruz (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Faxinal (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Progresso (8 hours to 11:30 am)

ESF Margarida (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Bom Jesus (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Esmeralda (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Ingo Ebert (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Belvedere (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Avenida (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Farroupilha (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Verena (8 am to 11:30 am)

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

UBS Central Ambulatory (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

Booster dose: people aged 18 years or over, who have completed the vaccine schedule for at least four months; health workers, who have completed the vaccination schedule for at least four months; immunosuppressed, who completed the vaccination schedule for at least eight weeks; and immunocompromised, who have already received three doses for at least four months; people over 80 who had their first booster dose at least four months ago

ESF Gaspar (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Linha Santa Cruz (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Faxinal (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Progresso (8 hours to 11:30 am)

ESF Margarida (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Bom Jesus (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Esmeralda (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Ingo Ebert (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Belvedere (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Avenida (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Farroupilha (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Verena (8 am to 11:30 am)

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

UBS Central Ambulatory (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

Booster – Janssen: Who got the single shot on February 20, 2022 or earlier

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

UBS Central Ambulatory (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

Second dose – CoronaVac: who had their first dose on March 23, 2022 or earlier

ESF Gaspar (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Linha Santa Cruz (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Faxinal (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Progresso (8 hours to 11:30 am)

ESF Margarida (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Bom Jesus (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Esmeralda (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Ingo Ebert (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Belvedere (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Avenida (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Farroupilha (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Verena (8 am to 11:30 am)

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

UBS Central Ambulatory (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

Second dose – Pfizer: Who had their first dose on February 23, 2022 or earlier

ESF Gaspar (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Linha Santa Cruz (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Faxinal (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Progresso (8 hours to 11:30 am)

ESF Margarida (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Bom Jesus (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Esmeralda (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Ingo Ebert (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Belvedere (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Avenida (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Farroupilha (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Verena (8 am to 11:30 am)

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

UBS Central Ambulatory (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

Second dose – Covishield (AstraZeneca): who took the first dose on February 23, 2022 or earlier

ESF Gaspar (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Linha Santa Cruz (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Faxinal (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Progresso (8 hours to 11:30 am)

ESF Margarida (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Bom Jesus (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Esmeralda (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Ingo Ebert (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Belvedere (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Avenida (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Farroupilha (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Verena (8 am to 11:30 am)

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

UBS Central Ambulatory (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

Influenza: healthcare workers and people over 60

ESF Gaspar (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Linha Santa Cruz (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Faxinal (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Progresso (8 hours to 11:30 am)

ESF Margarida (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Senai (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Rauber (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Bom Jesus (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Esmeralda (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Ingo Ebert (8 am to 11:30 am)

ESF Arroio Grande (8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4:30 pm)

UBS Avenida (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Farroupilha (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Belvedere (8 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Verena (8 am to 11:30 am)

UNISC (8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm)

CEMAI (8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4:30 pm)

Union of Family Agricultural Workers of Santa Cruz do Sul (8:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm)

