Natalie Portman reveals how she got muscular for Thor 4

The first official teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder was released earlier this week and left audiences shocked with the muscles of Natalie Portman, who returns to the franchise for her role as Jane Foster (and the Mighty Thor).

In an interview with Vanity Fair in August 2021, she revealed details about her training, stating that the process of preparing for Thor: Love and Thunder was “a lot of fun”.

In the same interview, she also talked a bit about her diet, which included fitness supplements to increase her protein intake during her workout.

“We did a lot of weight training and I had a lot of protein shakes – heavy weight training that I have never done before. Of course, I never set out to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and strength work,” says the actress.

Natalie Portman also says that she worked with a trainer for four months before filming, and continued to work even during filming. Warrior!

Check out the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

‎”The film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by an intergalactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop it before it’s too late.” ‎

The cast of Thor 4 includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.